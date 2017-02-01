Our Editors Tested the Hottest New Makeup Out This Month

We dug through the latest makeup, skincare and haircare releases to find out what really works. Here, 21 editor-tested beauty products

  0
<b>Rodial</b>
21
view slideshow
Photos

(Psst: Get a daily dose of We Tried It on our FLARE Morning Fix App—available on iTunes & GooglePlay)

Related:
The Absolute Best New Beauty Products of 2017
Editor Test Drive: Best Winter Drugstore Beauty Buys
The Best Tips From the Internet’s Most Popular Acne Makeup Tutorials

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources