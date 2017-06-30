We Tried It: 18 of the Best New Beauty Products Out Right Now

Guerlain

Terracotta Chic Tropic Bronzing Powder, $80, thebay.com



The claim (in our words): “This limited-edition bronzing powder aims to enhance a natural glow on the face and décolleté. The combination of their original Terracotta shade 03 and coral blush provides a natural highlight and bronze.”

The conclusion: “At first, I was a bit wary of the shade given my pale complexion. Using a large fluffy brush, I swirled it in the pan to mix the colours together and applied in a C-motion from forehead to cheek, and was super thrilled with the natural, sun-kissed results. This product clearly can be built-up for deeper complexions or applied lightly to fairer skin. The slight shimmer also gave my skin a natural-looking highlight, while the coral warmed up my cheeks a bit, meaning this powder is perf to use on its own. This really is the perfect bronzer for enhancing your glow in a way that’s time-efficient and looks like you just got back from Aruba.” —Meaghan Wray, culture intern