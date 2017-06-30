We Tried It: 18 of the Best New Beauty Products Out Right Now

With every month that goes by, more and more products land on our desks. And since this month brought us into summer (and tbh we all want that summer glow), we took it upon ourselves to try out some of our favourite products and tell you why we’re obsessed with them. Here’s what we think is worth spending (or splurging) on this month.
Guerlain
Terracotta Chic Tropic Bronzing Powder, $80, thebay.com
The claim (in our words): “This limited-edition bronzing powder aims to enhance a natural glow on the face and décolleté. The combination of their original Terracotta shade 03 and coral blush provides a natural highlight and bronze.”
The conclusion: “At first, I was a bit wary of the shade given my pale complexion. Using a large fluffy brush, I swirled it in the pan to mix the colours together and applied in a C-motion from forehead to cheek, and was super thrilled with the natural, sun-kissed results. This product clearly can be built-up for deeper complexions or applied lightly to fairer skin. The slight shimmer also gave my skin a natural-looking highlight, while the coral warmed up my cheeks a bit, meaning this powder is perf to use on its own. This really is the perfect bronzer for enhancing your glow in a way that’s time-efficient and looks like you just got back from Aruba.” —Meaghan Wray, culture intern
