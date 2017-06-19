The Best Mascaras That Won’t Budge—Even in Extreme Humidity

If you’re looking for your holy grail summer mascara, you’ve come to the right place



Whether you’re swimming, hiking or sipping rosé on a patio (you know that’s what we’ll be doing) this summer, you want your makeup to stay put all day.

Waterproof mascara might seem like the answer when it comes to avoiding raccoon eyes—and it’s great if you’re going for a dip (or happen to shed some tears)—but since waterproof mascaras are normally taken off with oil-based makeup removers, if you have oily skin it may not be the way to go.

This is where smudgeproof mascara comes in. These mascaras are formulated to limit the amount of transfer from your lashes onto your eyelids, even if it’s super humid or if your skin is oily. They might not be swim or cry-proof, but for your average summer day, they’ll be your secret weapon.

Figure out what type of mascara works best for you and then shop our fave waterproof and smudge-proof mascaras below.

Urban Decay

Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara, $25, sephora.com

