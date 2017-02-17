Undoubtedly the biggest beauty collaboration of last year, Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder achieved instant icon status and had beauty junkies hoarding bottles of her radiance-boosting Morning Aura Illuminating Crème like they were rare gems. The 15-piece collection debuted in September 2016, sold out on Beckham’s e-commerce site by 9 a.m., and caused a frenzy across Estée Lauder beauty boutiques as well as specialty retailers.

The mogul and mother-of-four’s knack for distilling her vision to a perfectly curated collection is well documented as a fashion designer—earlier this year the 42-year-old was awarded an OBE for her contribution to fashion and humanitarian work—but nothing could have prepared Beckham for the runaway success of her beauty collaboration.

“I was astonished and humbled by the feedback the collection received. Of course, I felt passionately from the outset that each and every product was brilliant, but you never know how it’s going to go,” Beckham told British Vogue. “Creating the first collection with Estée Lauder was the culmination of a long-held dream for me, so when we received such an overwhelmingly positive response from customers and retailers it made sense for us to revisit and develop the collaboration.”

Thanks to her stratospheric success and continued consumer demand (products sell on eBay for more than double their retail price) Beckham announced her limited-edition capsule will have an encore performance and relaunch in March.

Made up of four main looks—inspired by Beckham’s favourite cities London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles—the collection showcases Beckham’s unwavering attention to detail, quality and luxury. Though vibrant shades are notably absent from this second offering, two stunning new items have been added to the lineup: a soft bronzer in Saffron Sun and a lipstick in Nude Spice Matte.

Products may not be available until next month, but beauty-lovers caught a glimpse of the wearable collection when models took to the Victoria Beckham runway during New York Fashion Week. The autumn/winter beauty look—flawless, glowing skin, soft pink lips and a sweep of pale grey shadow across the lids—was created with products from the new collection. Even the handbags models toted were reminiscent of a vanity case, which Beckham said was inspired by her Estée Lauder partnership.

Related:

9 New Products That Are Actually Beauty Goals Bottled

Emma Stone’s Makeup Artist On Her BAFTAs Beauty Look

Beyoncé’s Beauty BFF on How to Nail Special Occasion Makeup

