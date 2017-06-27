Is the New Naked Heat the Only Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Ever Need?

Tune in for our Facebook Live Wednesday, June 28 at 11 a.m. E.S.T. and comment to be eligiable to win five Urban Decay Naked palettes — including the new Naked Heat!

With the steamy weather about to hit, Urban Decay has timed perfectly the launch of their newest palette to join the Naked family—Naked Heat. With 12 smokin’ all-new shadows that focus on shades of burnt sienna, butterscotch and scorched red, this is definitely an amped-up version of the previous palettes. Inspired by the hype around shades like Bitten (a matte reddish-brown) and Extra Bitten (a matte burnt orange) in previous palettes, this tonal collection still qualifies as “neutral” (at least according to Urban Decay) and boasts shades that are flattering on all skin tones.

So how did the whole Naked hysteria begin? Urban Decay founder, Wende Zomnir had no idea she was creating what would arguably become the world’s most famous palette when she launched back the first one in 2010. Fast forward to today, and an Urban Decay Naked palette is sold every six seconds, gathering millions of loyal (even slightly fanatical) fans along the way.

“I’m actually not a super neutral eye girl but I’ve always used four of the same shades to create the base of my eye. It was like a perfect little quad,” says Zomnir. After chatting with her team, she quickly realized they had pooled together 12 use-every-single-day universally flattering shades that made up an amazing array of neutral colours with a mix of matte, shimmer and satin finishes. And from there, the Naked eyeshadow palette was born.

Since then, the palette has achieved cult-like status among make-up artists, bloggers and, well, us. With its massive popularity online, the brand has even taken cues from social media fans on what shades to create next. Urban Decay Naked launched additional palettes that skew more bronze (Naked 2), pinky (Naked 3) as well as launching the Ultimate Basics palette. “I think the reason [these palettes] speak to people is because it’s an edgier way to wear neutrals,” says Zomnir.

The secret to this palette’s success is largely due to the goof-proof combinations that can be created—from a super easy minimalist look to a sophisticated office eye all the way to a sultry smokey look for evening. “It’s a staple for a lot of women who travel for work or women who are always running around. We don’t have time, so it’s an easy way for people to have everything they need in one place.”

A fuss-free make-up routine that’s *guaranteed* to look amazing? Sign us up.

To check out all the past Naked palettes, scroll through below:

1 of 5 Previous Next Tumblr

Naked Eyeshadow Palette, $66, urbandecay.ca

Related:

You Can Stop Looking, We Found the Best Cleansers Under $10, $15 & $20

50+ Braids That Are Giving Us So Much Summer Hair Inspo

Shop Summer’s New Pretty, Glittery Eyeshadow Palettes