These Multi-Tasking Beauty Prods Our Editors Swear By Will Shave Minutes Off Your Mornings

Because mornings can be extra but your skincare and makeup routine doesn’t have to be

If you’re anything like us, you’re all about shaving a few minutes off your daily primping routine. We grilled a few of our editors to find out the time-saving beauty products they live by that have them looking polished in a flash.

“Cream blush was not in my usual rotation until I met my first little tube of Cloud Paint. It applies effortlessly with just fingers, blends perfectly, and is so easy to toss in my bag when I’m traveling, sans the extra space a brush takes up. Plus, it doesn’t budge, so there’s no need for mid-day reapplication.” —Tara MacInnis, associate beauty and fashion editor, FLARE

Cloud Paint in Puff, $22, glossier.com

