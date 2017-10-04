These Multi-Tasking Beauty Prods Our Editors Swear By Will Shave Minutes Off Your Mornings

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you’re anything like us, you’re all about shaving a few minutes off your daily primping routine. We grilled a few of our editors to find out the time-saving beauty products they live by that have them looking polished in a flash.
“Cream blush was not in my usual rotation until I met my first little tube of Cloud Paint. It applies effortlessly with just fingers, blends perfectly, and is so easy to toss in my bag when I’m traveling, sans the extra space a brush takes up. Plus, it doesn’t budge, so there’s no need for mid-day reapplication.” —Tara MacInnis, associate beauty and fashion editor, FLARE