Face makeup? Been there. Done that. Sometimes makeup artists need to think…lower to get those double-taps.

#thighface is the newest makeup trend taking over Insta. Who needs to spend hours in the bathroom wiping off layers and layers of contour or unicorn tears? Save your face the agony and do up your thigh instead!

A video posted by Malda (@_.malda._) on Sep 15, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

A photo posted by @fly923 on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:40am PST

We’re not quite sure who started the trend, but some people are taking it to a whole new creepy mesmerizing level—with fake lashes.

This makeup artist even used her boyfriend’s thigh, because, why not? He’s a keeper…

A photo posted by Malda (@_.malda._) on Sep 20, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

The reasoning behind this odd trend? Many posters say they just did it out of sheer boredom.

When you reach that level of bordem #bored #lol #legmakeup A photo posted by Josie Allison Steeves (@the_unicorn_baller_2004) on Aug 22, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT

We’re not prepared to say we’re loving this one, but we’re also not prepared to say we *won’t* be searching #thighface on the reg…

