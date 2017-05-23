Insta hair trend #1: Hair Dusting

This is the perfect haircut for the girl who hates haircuts or desperately trying to hold on to their length. Stylists snip away only the dead, split ends so instead of a pile of hair on the floor, it’s typically only about ¼ of an inch “dusted” off the ends.

Hair Dusting Time! Get rid of those split ends ✂️ #salsalhair #hairdusting #hairvideo A post shared by SAL SALCEDO (@salsalhair) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Insta hair trend #2: Hair Hardware

Barrettes are #bae. The coolest finishing touch to any #upstyling is an oversized, shiny barrette or hair cuff. Whether it’s paired with an intricate, origami-inspired topknot or slid into a crimped, 70s-inspired ’do, it’s the accessory du jour.

This #Spring, we’re crushing on pretty pinks + rosy tones! See what’s making us #blush via the link in bio! #chloeandisabel #NoMoreHairDonts #candistyle A post shared by Chloe and Isabel (@chloeandisabel) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Insta hair trend #3: Pastelage

Can’t decide what shade of unicorn hair your want? This trend of baby-fine Balayage using rainbow hues of lavender, pink, peach and seafoam green will satisfy your colourful streak.

Transformation Tuesday A post shared by Hair-Makeup, LV-MIA-LA (@leysahairandmakeup) on May 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Pastel goth. . . . #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel17 #btconeshot_hairpaint17 A post shared by REDLANDS HAiR STYLiST (@annabiancahair) on May 15, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Insta hair trend #4: Corset Braids

We first spotted this trend at Vancouver Fashion Week and it is now taking over ‘Gram. With lace or grosgrain ribbon it’s super pretty for bridesmaid hair but we like the take for festival hair – just a couple of tiny braids above the ear stitched together with a string of leather.

Insta hair trend #5: Palm Painting

Colourists are getting more hands-on, literally. This new hightllighting technique is like Balayage without the brushes. Dreamed up by London-based colourist Marcos Verissimo, it allows the stylist to get more creative and go totally freehand so your sun-kissed look is even more customized to your hair colour, texture and type (but don’t forget the gloves!)