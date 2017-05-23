Insta hair trend #1: Hair Dusting
This is the perfect haircut for the girl who hates haircuts or desperately trying to hold on to their length. Stylists snip away only the dead, split ends so instead of a pile of hair on the floor, it’s typically only about ¼ of an inch “dusted” off the ends.
Insta hair trend #2: Hair Hardware
Barrettes are #bae. The coolest finishing touch to any #upstyling is an oversized, shiny barrette or hair cuff. Whether it’s paired with an intricate, origami-inspired topknot or slid into a crimped, 70s-inspired ’do, it’s the accessory du jour.
This #Spring, we’re crushing on pretty pinks + rosy tones! See what’s making us #blush via the link in bio! #chloeandisabel #NoMoreHairDonts #candistyle
A post shared by Chloe and Isabel (@chloeandisabel) on
Insta hair trend #3: Pastelage
Can’t decide what shade of unicorn hair your want? This trend of baby-fine Balayage using rainbow hues of lavender, pink, peach and seafoam green will satisfy your colourful streak.
PΛSТΞŁ GŁФSS . . . . #pastelage #mycolorfulhair #colorfulhair . . . . . #behindthechair #btconeshot_pastel17 #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_wavesandcurls17 #maneaddicts #shelleygregoryhair #manemuse #mirrorhair #pastelhair #unicornhair #wattson #teenvogue #refinery29 #intothegloss #glossier#ad #milkmakeup #holographic #holographichair #fridayfeels #btcbigshot_creativecolor16 #btcbigshot_haircolor17 #btconeshot_collaboration17
A post shared by Hair-Makeup, LV-MIA-LA (@leysahairandmakeup) on
Insta hair trend #4: Corset Braids
We first spotted this trend at Vancouver Fashion Week and it is now taking over ‘Gram. With lace or grosgrain ribbon it’s super pretty for bridesmaid hair but we like the take for festival hair – just a couple of tiny braids above the ear stitched together with a string of leather.
We just relaunched our website! Go to LesleyHampton.com to discover the goodies from previous seasons at @vanfashionweek including coverage in @marieclairemag !!#fashion #fashionweek #fashiondesign #fashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionshow #fashiontoronto #torontofashion #toronto #torontodesign #vanfashionweek #vfw #vfwfw17 #marieclaire #coverage #media #press BTW, were taking over the @vanfashionweek Instagram stories on February 26th, follow them and check it out!
A post shared by Lesley Hampton (@lesley_hampton) on
Braided partings make me wannaaa Create a corset braid by simply criss-crossing any string in between 2 corn rows as if tying a shoe lace. If the string is thick, you can easily weave it through the corn rows. For finer strings, tie each end to a bobby pin and use the pin to push the string through the braid! I’ve done this in the past with wider triangle cornrows into a topknot using gold string… if you scroll down you can
Insta hair trend #5: Palm Painting
Colourists are getting more hands-on, literally. This new hightllighting technique is like Balayage without the brushes. Dreamed up by London-based colourist Marcos Verissimo, it allows the stylist to get more creative and go totally freehand so your sun-kissed look is even more customized to your hair colour, texture and type (but don’t forget the gloves!)
Do you want hair that glistens in the sun and in the #London gloom? Then this hands free, multi-dimensional colour technique called #palmpainting is for you! Colour @marcosverissimohair Styling @stephentlow Model @jesselizabethmodel Technique exclusive to @nevillesalon . Shot by @nargiscross #palmpainting #marcosverissimo #londoncolourist @marcosverissimohair #saopaulocity @homaelitesalon #nycolorist @maneaddicts @behindthechair_com @boysofbalayage
The secret of the perfect colour is to just step out of conventional, open your mind for new things. Life is to short for the same style forever. #mult #technique #highlights #balayage #babylights @boysofbalayage #ombrehair #classic #palmpainting
A post shared by Marcos Veríssimo (@marcosverissimohair) on
Related:
Curly Hair Inspo from the Red Carpet That You Should Rock Right Now
WTF Is Unicorn Frappuccino Hair?! Peep Insta’s Latest Beauty Craze
Blorange Is the New Balayage: The Hair Trend Taking Over Our Feeds
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.