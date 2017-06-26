Shop Summer’s New Pretty, Glittery Eyeshadow Palettes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
When you need a minimum of three different hues to get the perfect multi-tonal look, good luck trying to figure out where to start with individual pods, and have fun carrying them all around.
That’s what makes eyeshadow palettes so very necessary. Someone with the know-how puts all the perfect shades together in the prettiest of packaging, and all you have to do is grab a brush, muster up a little creativity and find what works for you. And this summer, you’ve got a ton of new options to play with, from glittery jewel tones to warm neutrals to punchy pastels.
And this summer, you've got a ton of new options to play with, from glittery jewel tones to warm neutrals to punchy pastels.