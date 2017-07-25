Editor’s Picks: Our Ride or Die Mascaras

We’ve all been there—holding on to a mascara for longer than we should, even if it doesn’t check off all our lash-lifting and lengthening criteria. It’s obviously time to toss out that old, clumpy wand and pick up a fresh new tube. But the age-old question is: which one is going to work for you?

There are so many different mascaras that promise to add volume and length, stay put through sweat and tears, and even nourish your lashes. With that plethora of choices, we get it if you’re having trouble finding that holy grail mascara, and we’re here to help.

Our team is here to give you the low-down on what works for them and why those mascaras hold a special place in their makeup stashes.

Volum’ Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara in Very Black, $9, maybelline.ca “This trusty tube has been in my makeup collection for as long as I can remember. No matter how far I stray, testing out different prods, I always come back to this volumizing and lengthening mascara. Thanks to the clump-free, waterproof formula, it keeps my stubborn lashes perky and in place all day. The jet-black formula stays put through every cry sesh, dip in the pool and heat wave, too.” — Victoria Christie, fashion intern

2. Alyssa Croezen, beauty intern Benefit Roller Lash Mascara in Black, $31, sephora.com “I’m a big makeup tutorial watcher, so when I saw a lot of my faves using this mascara, I had to try it. I’m lucky enough to have lashes that are long-ish and naturally curled, but I’m always looking for a mascara to really hold that curl throughout the day. This mascara is an A++. It separates my lashes like a dream (all thanks to its amazing wand), it easily coats them and holds the curl all day. Bonus: it doesn’t flake! This is definitely one those tried-and-true mascaras that I always come back to.” —

3. Erinn Stewart, assistant fashion & beauty editor Grandiose Extrême Mascara in Bleu Nuit, $36, lancome.ca “Because my job allows me to try new mascaras all the time (#BLESSED), most mascara names and brands are a blur in my mind. The ones that stand out are the ones that go on super smooth, last all day and have that wow factor. This checks all of those boxes. It perfectly lengthens and plumps my lashes in a few strokes, it lasts all day (it’s waterproof!) and it’s a fun yet subtle blue which makes my eyes pop!” —

4. Billington, senior art editor L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara, $8, ulta.com and Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara, $10, walmart.ca “Love mascara! It’s my go-to product. I have light blue eyes and wimpy lashes so without any on, my eyes completely disappear. I have tried all kinds but my faves are L’Oréal Voluminous Original with a layer or two (or three) of waterproof L’Oreal Voluminous Million Lashes on top. I find that waterproof layer helps prevent raccoon eyes.” — Casie

5. Covergirl Lashblast Volume Blasting Waterproof Mascara, $10, well.ca “Choosing a favourite mascara for me is like choosing a favourite child. I use different formulas all the time and I love so many it’s legit almost impossible to pick just one. But I do have a few standbys that I know I can rely on when I want mega full lashes. Covergirl LashBlast Volume Blasting Waterproof Mascara (I always only wear waterproof!) stays put all day no matter what, plus holds the curl in my lashes and gives full, doll-like fringe. I’ve been using it for years and it’s still one of my faves.” — Emily MacCulloch, contributing editor

6. Milk Makeup Ubame Mascara, $29, sephora.com “I am constantly changing up my mascara, but I usually gravitate towards drugstore brands. But all the Milk Makeup hype (especially before it hit Sephora Canada) and the unique shape of its triple-ball brush made me want to try their mascara. It was love at first swipe. It lightly coated my lashes with its extra dark formula (thanks to ubame oak charcoal) and the brush made it super easy to cover my bottom lashes, too. It’s not waterproof, but it never budges or transfers, no matter how oily my eyelids get.” — Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor

7. Meaghan Wray, culture intern Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, $11, well.ca “I stumbled on this mascara by accident in a Christmas stocking my mom gave me three years ago. The wand on this baby is gentle and flexible, meaning I experience minimal lash fall out and maximum length and volume (my lashes literally graze my brow bone). The best part? It isn’t waterproof, so you don’t have to fight to remove it, but the formula truly is smudge-free.” —

8. Nezarial Scott, digital content producer Legendary Lashes Mascara, $38, charlottetilbury.com “I’ve never been committed to a mascara in my entire 23 years of existence. I just slap on whatever’s the cheapest at Walmart. But that all changed the day our Managing Editor, Charlotte Herrold, a real life goddess, asked me if I was wearing falsies. The truth? I was wearing a sample of Charlotte Tilbury’s Legendary Lashes. So now I never let Charlotte H. down by keeping Charlotte T. on my lashes all day, every day.” —

9. Emily Moreno, fashion intern They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara, $31, benefitcosmetics.com “My average-length lashes seriously benefit from this mascara. I was lucky to get it for my 17th birthday and haven’t looked back since. This product will give you that lash extension look you’ve always wanted on the cheap. The things I appreciate in a mascara are its ability to go on and stay on, when it darkens and lengthens each individual lash and when it leaves no clumps. This one does all that, completely transforms my lashes and is super easy to remove. I’m totally obsessed with this mascara.” —

10. , digital intern Covergirl Lashblast Volume Mascara, $9, walmart.ca “I first tried this mascara after reading that it’s the one thing Shay Mitchell would stockpile in her doomsday bunker. Until then, I didn’t realize mascaras could curl your lashes! Beauty prods are not my area of expertise, friends. I go for black-brown because I’m pale AF and it’s a softer look that goes with my black-brown eyeliner. It makes my straight and sparse lashes look thick and luscious. Now I’m the one that stockpiles when it goes on sale.” — Jessica Robinson

11. Jennifer Berry, staff writer It’s A Long Story Mascara, $39, arbonne.com “Full disclosure: I naturally have crazy long, thick and dark lashes (#blessed) so most mascaras do the trick for me. My basic requirements are that it be black and not waterproof, but otherwise, I’m not fussy and I sure love to pile it on. I received this Arbonne mascara as a gift and was actually shocked at how much I loved it and just how much it surpassed most I’d tried. From its dramatic lengthening effect and its inky black colour to the fact that it didn’t flake all over my face by 4 p.m. (the most egregious mascara sin IMO), this magic wand delivers the Bambi lids I’m after. Admittedly, I still find the price steep for something that’s not, say, Dior, but this mascara really is worth every penny.” —

12. , staff writer L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara, $8, ulta.com “I first started using this product over 10 years ago when I was in high school, and still use it today. My mom introduced me to it since she bought it for herself, and when I started wearing makeup, she would buy it for me, too. I love it because it makes my eyelashes look long, thick and full—plus it’s super affordable. Even on days when I don’t wear any other makeup, I always put on a hint of mascara.” — Laura Hensley Next

