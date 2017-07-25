Editor’s Picks: Our Ride or Die Mascaras

We’ve all been there—holding on to a mascara for longer than we should, even if it doesn’t check off all our lash-lifting and lengthening criteria. It’s obviously time to toss out that old, clumpy wand and pick up a fresh new tube. But the age-old question is: which one is going to work for you?
There are so many different mascaras that promise to add volume and length, stay put through sweat and tears, and even nourish your lashes. With that plethora of choices, we get it if you’re having trouble finding that holy grail mascara, and we’re here to help.
Our team is here to give you the low-down on what works for them and why those mascaras hold a special place in their makeup stashes.
Volum’ Express The Rocket Waterproof Mascara in Very Black, $9, maybelline.ca
“This trusty tube has been in my makeup collection for as long as I can remember. No matter how far I stray, testing out different prods, I always come back to this volumizing and lengthening mascara. Thanks to the clump-free, waterproof formula, it keeps my stubborn lashes perky and in place all day. The jet-black formula stays put through every cry sesh, dip in the pool and heat wave, too.” — Victoria Christie, fashion intern
