Spring’s Prettiest Eyeshadow Palettes Swatched on Three Skin Tones

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Every spring, makeup brands launch a bunch of new eyeshadow palettes we’re quick to fall in love with. But just because something looks pretty in its pan doesn’t mean it’ll suit your skin tone. And sometimes, shades might not even show up on your complexion. So what better way to make sure you’re spending your money on what works for you than seeing the new spring 2018 eyeshadow palettes swatched?
From green tones that shockingly worked on everyone to iridescent glitters that popped more on some, check out every new shade lined up on three different skin tones.