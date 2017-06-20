Add These Amethyst & Rose Quartz Crystal-Infused Prods to Your Skincare Routine

Crystals have been use to heal and manifest health and happiness for centuries. Celebs like Bella Hadid and Katy Perry swear by them. In the beauty world, crystals in skincare can help to harmonize and heal the skin.

While detractors might say it’s scant on scientific evidence to back up the skin benefits, (aka slathering on an amethyst-infused cream won’t make you look 10 years younger, pronto) but this trend is gaining steam for its holistic, 360-degree approach. “I believe it could be beneficial only if you continued to align your energies with your intentions,” says Natalie Matias, a Toronto Based Makeup Artist and Meditation Facilitator for Toronto based meditation group The Peace Warriors. “For instance, I do believe if you had the energy of citrine around – a crystal that promotes abundance, creative expression and self love; this may open your eyes to new opportunities that you would not normally notice.”

“In skincare we are most focused on the different types of energy or properties they bring,” says Kristin Petrovich, founder of gemstone-rich Sjål Skincare. Crystals can be calming, energizing, clearing and balancing. “For instance, precious minerals like gold, silver, platinum and copper act like electro stimulants helping to enhance the performance of other ingredients.” They can also stave off bacteria and inflammation–silver is great for this–and can possess regenerative properties–like gold, says Petrovich. “Amethyst and silver are my two favourites and are always a great combination for acne as both work on inflammation.”

Timing plays a part, too, much like essential oils. AKA when you use each stone can either perk you up or calm you down. “You can try using a more energizing stone on skin in the morning to help awaken the skin—I like to use hematite around my eye area in the morning or citrine or clear quartz or citrine for an energetic massage. If you prefer something for tranquil, calming and balancing at night try stones such as scolecite, moonstone or fluorite,” says Petrovich.

Malachite

Malachite is great for detoxification. “We use a liquid malachite to help protect against electromagnetic waves and to stimulate the production of glutathione, which is our body’s master anti- oxidant produced in the liver,” Says Petrovich.

Amethyst

Amethysts are good for inflammation, cooling and calming of the skin–especially beloved by those with acne flare-ups.

Rose Quartz

It’s said that Cleopatra used to bathe with giant chunks of rose quartz to preserve her beauty. Celebrity facialist Georgia Louise, who counts Linda Evangelista and Emma Stone as clients, uses the power of rose quartz in her skin treatments – her bestselling rose quartz tool is a must for at-home facial massage. “Rose Quartz is amazing as the skin looks so happy, tranquil and hydrated after using—anti-stress is sometimes the best anti aging!” says Petrovich. Not to mention, Rose Quartz is the hottest nail art of the summer.

Diamond

Diamond is a master stone and most beneficial for warding off wrinkles. “Diamond is great paired with platinum for anti-aging,” says Petrovich.

Tourmaline

Tourmaline is very energizing so it’s thought to improve skin’s “Energetically tourmaline is known for aligning all the chakras and balancing the meridian systems,” says Matias. “This allows the opportunity for one to release any negative energy, but additional energy work needs to be directed within the mind, body and soul to allow for this clarity and alignment to stay present in the body.”

