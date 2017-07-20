Shay Mitchell Shares Her Secret to Amazing Skin—& It Costs $12!

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is easily one of our favourite stars to look to when it comes to beauty advice. Not only had the 30-year-old gleaned valuable tips and tricks from her seven-year stint as Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars, but Shay also shares her beauty rituals with fans on her YouTube channel which currently has more than two million subscribers.

Adding her her already stacked CV, the self-professed Type-A, multi-hyphenate has recently been appointed Bioré’s new celebrity ambassador—a seemingly perfect fit considering Shay’s nearly flawless, lit-from-within glow. “Bioré and I go way back!, I used to have sleepovers with friends and we would all put on pore strips and watch a movie!”

Here we chat to Shay about her skincare routine, the summer beauty trend she’s most excited to try and the key to her success.

Let’s begin with your beauty routine—basically, tell us everything.

Well, I love to mix it up and use products that use unique ingredients. My everyday routine, assuming I am not on camera, is very simple and quick. I make sure to wash my face first thing in the morning with Bioré Baking Soda Pore Cleanser, because it gives you a deep exfoliating clean without being rough on dry spots. Then ideally I throw on some tinted moisturizer and mascara. For a night-out I will definitely amp up the smoky eye.

Now working with Bioré (which we can’t believe is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic pore strips), can you share your earliest beauty memory?

My earliest beauty memory would have to be sitting on my mom’s bed at night watching her go through her beauty routine. Skin care, cream, makeup, I loved watching all of it.

What summer beauty trend are you most excited to try?

I always love playing with highlighters during the summer when you have a nice, sun kissed glow. But I’ll be skipping whatever glitter summer makeup trend is in right now. I prefer glow over glitter.

When it comes to personal style, do you believe in a signature look or being a chameleon?

I definitely shift when it comes to personal style, it really depends on how I’m feeling that day and what my mood is. Sometimes it’s a floral romper and other times it’s a vintage band t-shirt and ripped up Levi’s.

On the red carpet, what’s the key to creating a winning look?

While hair and makeup and gorgeous dresses are great, it comes down to feeling confident and beautiful before you even get to the carpet. If you are really feeling what you are wearing and confident with yourself, you really can’t lose!

What has been your greatest take-away from PLL?

The fans continue to surprise and inspire me every day. I will always be grateful for the family of cast, crew, and fans this show has created for me.

Can you share with us your Instagram presence and strategy—it’s so well curated!

Thank you! For me, I definitely try to curate things on Instagram and have a nice mix of outfit shots, travel photos, beauty shots, different colors, etc.

And what about your Youtube channel?

My YouTube channel is an amazing platform that always me to connect with fans on a more personal level, getting to take people on my travels with me through YouTube is a literal dream come true.

Related:

Shay Mitchell Spills Her Beauty Secrets & What’s Next After PLL

Add These Amethyst & Rose Quartz Crystal-Infused Prods to Your Skincare Routine

15 Lightweight Overnight Skincare Treatments for Every Skin Type