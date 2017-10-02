We Tried It: the Buzziest New Beauty Prods (including a Fenty Fave!)

Here at FLARE HQ, we’re obsessed with test-driving all the new beauty launches so you don’t have to. If you’re not sure what’s good this season—whether you’re on the hunt for a do-it-all lip and cheek tint or a fresh new face mask—we’re here to help you sort through the beauty noise. And of course, we couldn’t talk September 2017 launches without a little Fenty blotting paper review.
Click through to find out what you should avoid, what you’ll probably love and what *might* be your new beauty staples.
Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, $79, sephora.com
The claim (in our own words): “Get your smoothest skin ever with both physical and chemical exfoliants, combat environmental pollutants, and fight the signs of aging with this fine powder.”
The conclusion: “I love a good scrub because I always feel like I need to exfoliate my face. But exfoliating daily isn’t always the best thing, especially if you have sensitive skin like me. This grey powder is different, though, and you can use it everyday, which is what initially drew me to it. What made me stay was the plethora of ingredients (alpha hydroxy acids, charcoal, niacinamide) that made my skin feel so, so smooth, even after just one use. Also, it contains Tara Fruit Extract, so this was basically meant to be in my bathroom. One warning, though: shake this one gently into your hands, otherwise you’ll end up accidentally emptying half its contents.” —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor
