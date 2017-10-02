We Tried It: the Buzziest New Beauty Prods (including a Fenty Fave!)

Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant, $79, sephora.com

The claim (in our own words): “Get your smoothest skin ever with both physical and chemical exfoliants, combat environmental pollutants, and fight the signs of aging with this fine powder.”

The conclusion: “I love a good scrub because I always feel like I need to exfoliate my face. But exfoliating daily isn’t always the best thing, especially if you have sensitive skin like me. This grey powder is different, though, and you can use it everyday, which is what initially drew me to it. What made me stay was the plethora of ingredients (alpha hydroxy acids, charcoal, niacinamide) that made my skin feel so, so smooth, even after just one use. Also, it contains Tara Fruit Extract, so this was basically meant to be in my bathroom. One warning, though: shake this one gently into your hands, otherwise you’ll end up accidentally emptying half its contents.” —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor