What We’re Spending Our $$$ on at the Sephora Sale

For us beauty buffs, Christmas comes early when the Sephora sale hits. And now that it’s open to all Beauty Insiders—it’s their loyalty program, and if you haven’t joined yet, do it NOW—for the first time in Sephora history, it’s time to stock up and save 15% (use INSIDER15 when you check out) on legit everything.

And, if you’re v. spendy and you’ve got that coveted VIB or VIB Rouge status (#jelly), you can get 20% off from November 10 to 15 with codes 20forVIB or 20FORROUGE, respectively. Of course, all these sales apply in store as well, along with a free mini makeover if you shop between November 10 and 12.

If you’re anything like us, deciding exactly what is worth your pennies even when it’s all on sale is a challenge. But we made the tough choices, and this is what’s going in our editors’ baskets ASAP. Click through to see all our picks, and happy shopping!

1 of 16 Previous Next Tumblr

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Scented Candle, $65, sephora.com “I have an expensive candle habit. I have different ones for various moods, seasons and occasions. Since I’d rather pay full price for skincare, a guilt-free purchase of a luxe candle would be my number one beauty buy.” —Mishal Cazmi, associate editor

Previous 1. Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Scented Candle, $65, sephora.com “I have an expensive candle habit. I have different ones for various moods, seasons and occasions. Since I’d rather pay full price for skincare, a guilt-free purchase of a luxe candle would be my number one beauty buy.” —Mishal Cazmi, associate editor

2. Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask, $79, sephora.com “At $79 a jar, this mask is definitely what I would consider a splurge item. But after reading so many great reviews and absolutely falling in love with other Tatcha skincare products, now is the time to give this one a try.” —Lauren Ufford, associate editor

3. Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eyeshadow Palette, $45, sephora.com “This isn’t a huge splurge, but I’m totally buying it. I just want one shade (Push-Up, which is fabulous, btw), so a sale makes it much easier to justify buying the entire palette.” —Stacy LeeKong, acting managing editor

4. Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $135, sephora.com “This is one of those products that everyone (i.e. editors and bloggers) have been talking about, and I’ve been dying to try it. I’m a sucker for great skincare and beautiful packaging but couldn’t rationalize the cost. Now with the discount, I can finally treat myself, and I can’t wait to slather it on my skin every night.” —Ivy Tang, contributor

5. Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Matte Lipstick in Burnished Rose, $65, sephora.com “Basically, anything Victoria Beckham touches is gold, and if I could own every single product she’s created with Estée Lauder, I would die happy. For now, I’ll more than settle for this matte lipstick in the prettiest dusty rose shade I’ve ever seen.” —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor

6. Marc Jacobs Beauty The Face III Buffing Foundation Brush, $69, sephora.com “I’ve been eyeing this brush for a while, but I find it hard to spend money on the fundamentals when I could be buying more frivolous this like a millionth lipstick to add to my collection. Luckily, the semi-annual sale is the final nudge I need to make this brush mine—or at least that's how I'm justifying it.” —Lauren Ufford, associate editor

7. La Mer Crème de la Mer, $230, sephora.com “Every non-aging celebrity and their dog swears by this magical elixir, but mama can’t fathom spending upwards of $230 on 30ml of product.” —Amanda Demeku, contributor

8. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, $175, sephora.com “My desperado ass maybe sometimes goes into Sephora once a month to smell the scent of luxury but like a logical human being, I walk away with much sadness and less wood sage in my heart.” —Amanda Demeku, contributor

9. GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand, $249, sephora.com “Hair styling tools have never been things I’ve splurged on, simply because my level of commitment to a hair style typically never goes further than blow drying (if that). However, this curling wand is apparently the cream-of-the-crop and basically every beauty guru talks about GHD ‘til they’re blue in the face. Plus, it looks futuristic AF.” —Meaghan Wray, acting digital editor

10. Huda Beauty Eyeshadow Palette, Rose Gold Edition, $85, sephora.com “I’ve been eyeing this palette for some time now, but at $85, you can imagine my hesitation. The colours are perfect for all my fave makeup looks and I would love to get my hands on the foil shadows!” —Giulia Tatangelo, beauty intern

11. GlamGlow Let it Glow! Supermud Set, $79, sephora.com “Let’s put this into perspective: on the reg, just the 1.7 ounces of GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment costs $79. With this value pack, you get that glorious little pot (wave goodbye to clogged pores—this mask is not a joke), PLUS 0.5 ounces of Youthmud Tinglexfoliate Treatment, Gravitymud Firming and Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment. You’ll be good on masks well into the new year. You can thank me lates.” —Meghan Collie, assistant editor

12. Fresh Rice Sake Bath, $108, sephora.com “I would love to splurge on this baby. It smells like you are bathing in a tub filled with the best wine ever and the scent lasts on your skin for forever! #DrunkInLove with this bath soak.” —Shantia Cross, beauty intern

13. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $500, sephora.com “Is this the sale that makes me buy the Dyson hair dryer?!” —Stacy LeeKong, acting managing editor

14. Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $100, sephora.com “This brightening, firming, skin tone-evening prod from one of the buzziest brands currently on the market is a beauty editor fave. I don’t really need convincing, but saving 15% on that somewhat steep price tag is pretty sweet.” —Tara MacInnis, associate fashion & beauty editor

15. Diorskin Airflash Spray Foundation, $78, sephora.com “$78 for a mist foundation is a little ridiculous, but something about having airbrushed skin is so enticing. I would love to give this a try at a slightly less scary price and get my magazine-ready makeup on.” —Giulia Tatangelo, beauty intern

16. Clarisonic Smart Profile Face and Body Uplift Set, $429, sephora.ca “'K, I’m not crazy enough to spend over a month’s worth of groceries on a beauty gadget, but, like, maybe I could be? And if I was, I’d invest in a Clarisonic, but not just any Clarisonic: the one for face and body. I’m all about that skin aging prevention, plus it comes with a head specifically for the neck and décolletage, which are the oft-forgotten parts of the body that show age quickly. I just want to feel like I’m getting a spa-quality facial at home, OK?” —Meaghan Wray, acting digital editor Next

Related:

The Best and Buzziest New Natural Beauty Prods to Shop Now

We Tried It: the Buzziest New Beauty Prods

Issa Rae Gets Real About Black Girl Magic in the Beauty Industry