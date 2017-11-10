What We’re Spending Our $$$ on at the Sephora Sale

For us beauty buffs, Christmas comes early when the Sephora sale hits. And now that it’s open to all Beauty Insiders—it’s their loyalty program, and if you haven’t joined yet, do it NOW—for the first time in Sephora history, it’s time to stock up and save 15% (use INSIDER15 when you check out) on legit everything.
And, if you’re v. spendy and you’ve got that coveted VIB or VIB Rouge status (#jelly), you can get 20% off from November 10 to 15 with codes 20forVIB or 20FORROUGE, respectively. Of course, all these sales apply in store as well, along with a free mini makeover if you shop between November 10 and 12.
If you’re anything like us, deciding exactly what is worth your pennies even when it’s all on sale is a challenge. But we made the tough choices, and this is what’s going in our editors’ baskets ASAP. Click through to see all our picks, and happy shopping!
1 of 16
Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Scented Candle, $65, sephora.com
“I have an expensive candle habit. I have different ones for various moods, seasons and occasions. Since I’d rather pay full price for skincare, a guilt-free purchase of a luxe candle would be my number one beauty buy.” —Mishal Cazmi, associate editor
Related:
The Best and Buzziest New Natural Beauty Prods to Shop Now
We Tried It: the Buzziest New Beauty Prods
Issa Rae Gets Real About Black Girl Magic in the Beauty Industry
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.