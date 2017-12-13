Launch Alert: Sephora’s 40 New #Lipstories Are Cheap & Cheerful

As if we needed another reason to shop at Sephora. We’re forever on the hunt for lip colours that are both bold and budget-friendly. With their new line, Sephora Collection #Lipstories Lipsticks, the beauty retailer is truly giving us the best of both worlds. The brand’s latest drop includes 40 shades–everything from the perfect ’90s brown to a Rihanna-inspired navy–in three finishes (cream, matte and metal). The best part? These highly-pigmented, long-lasting lipsticks cost $10 a pop.

With this collection, Sephora’s reminding all of us makeup obsessives that beauty looks aren’t just for likes, but for real life. The colours are based on 10 “mini-stories” that are totally relatable IRL. Stories like Brunch Days, Hashtag Throwback, Lady Business, Global Citizen, Festival Vibes and more inspire the shades.

Still the packaging alone is sure to get plenty of love on social media. Each bullet has the finish label right on it (#cream, #matte or #metal), and every tube sets the scene for the moment described by its name. “Off-Limits” is a matte mauve that has a pretty locked door on it, while “Yum Yum” is a creamy, dark red with a photo of fresh-baked cookies on the package.

Shop the new shades now on Sephora’s mobile app. #Lipstories Lipsticks will be available online starting Dec. 13 and in stores in time for Boxing Day shopping.

