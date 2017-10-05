The 10 Biggest Beauty Trends From The SS18 Runways—like Square-Tipped Nails?!

This season has been major when it comes to beauty thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launch, Pat McGrath’s Mothership palette preview and an increase in diversity across the board. And of course, there were some show-stopping beauty trends on the SS18 runways at fashion month that had us furiously zooming in on runway shots.

The glitter trend prevailed, with pops of shimmery colour all over eyelids, lips and cheeks. We got a new version of the wet hair look, too, with stringy strands hanging right over models’ eyes. And nails went from long to longer, with throwback squared-off ends to boot.

Herewith, our top ten beauty trends from the SS18 runways.

1 of 10 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: ImaxTree) Wet hair in your face Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Alexander McQueen, Maison Margiela

Previous 1. Wet hair in your face Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, Alexander McQueen, Maison Margiela

2. Wrapped ponies Lanvin, Ulla Johnson, Chanel

3. Long, square nails Philipp Plein, Marta Jakubowski, Helmut Lang

4. Serious pastel eyeshadow Valentino, Sophia Webster, Self-Portrait

5. Heavy cat eyes Fendi, Tommy Hilfiger, Tom Ford

6. Graphic liner Rochas, Ashley Williams, Cristiano Burani

7. All the glitter Jour/Né, Stella Jean, Shrimps

8. A dewy, makeup-free glow Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Prabal Gurung

9. Smudged, post-makeout lips Marco De Vincenzo, Gucci, Nicopanda

10. Bejewelled touches Francesco Scognamiglio, Dries Van Noten, Jeremy Scott Next

Related:

Fashion Month Just Wrapped But You Can Shop These SS18 Trends Right Now

Our Fave Street Style Moments from London Fashion Week SS18

NYFW SS18 Crib Notes: 10 Things To Know (In Case You Weren’t Paying Attention)