The 10 Biggest Beauty Trends From The SS18 Runways—like Square-Tipped Nails?!

This season has been major when it comes to beauty thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launch, Pat McGrath’s Mothership palette preview and an increase in diversity across the board. And of course, there were some show-stopping beauty trends on the SS18 runways at fashion month that had us furiously zooming in on runway shots.
The glitter trend prevailed, with pops of shimmery colour all over eyelids, lips and cheeks. We got a new version of the wet hair look, too, with stringy strands hanging right over models’ eyes. And nails went from long to longer, with throwback squared-off ends to boot.
Herewith, our top ten beauty trends from the SS18 runways.