This Pretty Hair Trend Is About to Blow Up Your Instagram Feed

Rose hair is the latest hair craze that has us ooh-ing and ahh-ing

  0

When it comes to hair trends, 2017 has seen everything from blorange (the blonde-orange hue that looks strikingly similar to an orange creamsicle) to Unicorn Frappuccino hair to corset braids. But the latest beauty trend that has us double-tapping is inspired by our fave drink. That’s right, the next big trend is rosé hair.

The popularity of this pinkish blonde hue confirms what we already knew: that the millennial pink craze is not going anywhere anytime soon. We’ve seen it in the past on celebs (Bella HadidHailey Baldwin and Ashley Benson, to name a few) but now it’s starting to trickle into our feeds on beauty bloggers and influencers and we’re totally ready to think pink. 

