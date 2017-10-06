This Pretty Hair Trend Is About to Blow Up Your Instagram Feed

When it comes to hair trends, 2017 has seen everything from blorange (the blonde-orange hue that looks strikingly similar to an orange creamsicle) to Unicorn Frappuccino hair to corset braids. But the latest beauty trend that has us double-tapping is inspired by our fave drink. That’s right, the next big trend is rosé hair.

The popularity of this pinkish blonde hue confirms what we already knew: that the millennial pink craze is not going anywhere anytime soon. We’ve seen it in the past on celebs (Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Benson, to name a few) but now it’s starting to trickle into our feeds on beauty bloggers and influencers and we’re totally ready to think pink.

Related:

Cara Delevingne Got a Fresh New ‘Do, Plus 48 More Celeb Hair Makeovers

Try These Wash-Out Hair Colours Next Time You Feel Like Pulling a Kylie

Here’s Exactly How to Ace Your Next At-Home Hair Colour