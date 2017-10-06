This Pretty Hair Trend Is About to Blow Up Your Instagram Feed

When it comes to hair trends, 2017 has seen everything from blorange (the blonde-orange hue that looks strikingly similar to an orange creamsicle) to Unicorn Frappuccino hair to corset braids. But the latest beauty trend that has us double-tapping is inspired by our fave drink. That’s right, the next big trend is rosé hair.
Take your @pretebeauty blowouts next level Platinum, Lavender or Rose Gold with @keracolorhair COLOR + Clenditioner services now in app!! ↓ ↓ Now @pretebeauty @pretebeauty @pretebeauty . . . #blowout #keracolorhair #pastelhair #rosehair #rosegoldhair #rosegold #lavenderhair #purplehair #prete #keratin #fashionhair #fashioncolors #instahair #haircolor #nodamage #balayage
The popularity of this pinkish blonde hue confirms what we already knew: that the millennial pink craze is not going anywhere anytime soon. We’ve seen it in the past on celebs (Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Ashley Benson, to name a few) but now it’s starting to trickle into our feeds on beauty bloggers and influencers and we’re totally ready to think pink.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Anyone else wearing pink?! Visit The link in our profile to learn more about how cancer patients can keep their hair during chemo. Work by @saraihairwizard – I used all @kenraprofessional #KenraColor. Formulas on prelightened level 10 hair. Base and LL: @kenraprofessional 9VM, 8SM with Red Booster. Lightener formula: #Kenra #SimplyBlonde Rose and Pearl. Styled with Kenra Blowout Cream, Color Charge Spray and finished with Air Grip Spray and my 1” marcel iron. #kreate
Thanks again @smukkehair @laura.g.hairstylist . . . . . . #pastelhair #rose #rosehair #pink #pinkhair #bob #bobhaircut #petitejoys #livecolorfully #vscocam #vscofeature #makeportraits #storyportrait #acolorstory #agameoftones #colorcrush #pastel_lover #pasteloftheday #colorlove #minimalmood #minimalove #minimalfashion #misspiggy
