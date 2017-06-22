Does the World Really Need Rosé Deodorant?!

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Yep, you read that right. Native Cosmetics released rosé for your pits on June 21—the first day of summer, naturally—and it has us feeling some type of way. The San Francisco-based company’s booze-scented deodorants come in three brunch-inspired aromas, Rosé, Sangria and Mimosa, so when you’ve just had too much “rosé all day,” you can swipe on the fresh scent of wine-soaked fruit or champagne and O.J. LOL.
The brand does boast using only natural, non-toxic ingredients so at least you can smell like a boozer without actually smearing liquor on your underarms! And no, they don’t contain any actual alcohol.