We Tried It: 18 of November’s Newest Beauty Products

Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter Palette, $48, sephora.com

The claim (in our own words): “This trio of super lustrous highlighters offers peach, opal and pink tones with crystals to give your cheeks that perf multidimensional shimmer. Also, fun fact: the shades were inspired by Kat’s eyeshadows, which people started using as highlighters—so, in theory, it also doubles as an eyeshadow palette.”

The conclusion: “These colours are beautiful and I love that the palette gives you the option to try three different shades of highlighters with one purchase. I switched my look up throughout the week, going for the Gammaray (peach), which is closer to my skin tone at first and later, trying out the Roseshock when I wore an outfit with a pop of pink. These shades definitely deliver on their promise to offer sparkle and shift their colour as you move. One thing to note is that they are super sparkly. When applying, I used my fingers to apply the highlighter and found that to be the best way to avoid getting glitter everywhere. I do, however, have a tendency to touch my face throughout the day (bad habit, I know), and with this highlighter, I ended up with glitter on my hands and subsequently my clothes by the end of the day. But hey, there’s nothing wrong with shining bright like a dang diamond, right?” —Ishani Nath, associate editor