These Celeb Pony Tail Styles Are Serving Up Major Hair Inspo

Pony tails aren’t just for can’t-be-bothered hair days anymore. They can be totally chic, whether you are going to a classy soirée like a wedding or a brunch with your gals or even for everyday activities like hitting the gym or getting groceries. Not to mention there are tons of different pony tail styles out there, for every hair type and length.

If you like the look of a classic, slicked-back pony tail style, try playing around with the positioning. Wear it at the nape of your neck for a sleek, sophisticated ‘do. Or, tie it at the top of your head à la Ariana Grande for a more modern look that’s perf for a night out with friends.

Looking to amp it up a bit? Add volume and texture to your pony tail by teasing it or adding a chic braid or twist. And who says hair accessories aren’t cool anymore? Take a page from Rita Ora’s book and add a statement hair tie, bow or clip to instantly jazz up your look.

Whether your hair is short or long, curly or straight, dyed pastel or its natural colour, there are countless pony tail styles out there for you to be rocking.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite celebs and their amazing ponytails that are sure to give you some inspo for your next up-do.

Jasmine Tookes

