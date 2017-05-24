The beauty world is chock-full of crafty creations—from glitter booties to hair tapestries—and this next big trend comes just in time for festival season. Enter pompom makeup. Yes, you heard us: craft store pompoms on your face. Easily applied using a touch of lash glue, they’re an inexpensive way to amplify your makeup look by making it 3D. (Bonus: you can use them to cover up any pesky spots at the same time, sans concealer.) Would you wear it? Scroll through our gallery of some of the best applications on Instagram—and maybe try it yourself?

