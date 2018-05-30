Is Plum Oil the New Argan Oil?

Buzzy beauty oils are nothing new. From Argan to coconut to Marula, it seems like there’s a new game-changer on the beauty shelves every month. Plum oil, loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and fatty acids, is the latest oil to create a buzz. So we caught up with two brands that are focusing on this hero ingredient to find out what makes it so special.

What is plum oil?

Derived from (you guessed it) plums, this oil can do for your skin what its parent fruit does for your bod. “We discovered [plum oil] is extremely powerful, similar to dried plums, which are considered a leading superfood and a highly sought after delicacy and digestive aid in Asia,” says co-founder of Le Prunier, Allison Taylor. The California-based brand only sells pure plum oil, harvested from Taylor’s family farm, which is the largest organic grower and distributor of dried plums. The oil they get from those plums is rich in Vitamins A and E (antioxidants that help minimize the signs of aging), omega fatty acids (these moisturize and help maintain the skin’s natural barrier) and polyphenols (another antioxidant that helps repair damaged skin). It’s also non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic, to boot.

If you’ve heard of plum oil, you might have also heard the word Kakadu. Kakadu plums are a specific variety of the fruit, grown and and harvested in Australia. Just like the Californian plums Le Prunier uses, they are natural antioxidants, and high in fatty acids, but they also contain Vitamin C that boots their antioxidant power. “Kakadu plums grow in some of the harshest conditions on the planet,” says Anna Koniaris, a National Face Expert at Caryl Baker Visage. Koniaris works with a Rawceuticals product called Blend, formulated with Kakadu plums thanks to the brand’s unique extraction method that uses the least amount of processing possible to maintain the oil’s integrity.

What are the benefits of plum oil?

You might be thinking, “My Argan/coconut/olive/Marula oil can do all that.” But you might be surprised to find out that plum oil is a whole lot more impressive than the alternatives. “Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil is six times more powerful than Marula and eight times more powerful than Argan oil at defending against the harmful effects of free radicals,” says Taylor. (Free radicals can be responsible for the signs of aging, like wrinkles, sagging skin and discolouration, so they’re not your friends, FYI.)

“Kakadu plum seed oil contains a higher concentration of linoleic acid than Argan oil, which means a higher concentration of those fatty acids that are essential to skin health,” says Koniaris. Those high levels of acids help your skin cells regenerate, and minimize the risk of blocked pores.

What is plum oil used for?

Your face, your lips, your hair, your cuticles—use it everywhere, basically. “Using our Plum Beauty Oil on a daily basis is extremely beneficial to the skin because its pro-Vitamin A and E assist with healing and hydration and nourishing omega fatty acids,” says Taylor. If you’ve got acne-prone or sensitive skin, it won’t clog your pores. Thanks to those fatty acids, you’ll also help protect and heal your skin, while the Vitamin C in Kakadu plum-based oil will help keep your skin supple and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. So mix plum oil right into your usual moisturizer to reap all those benefits. If you’ve got dry or frizzy hair, run plum oil through it and all those vitamins and fatty acids will help nourish and moisturize your strands.

Related:

Three Kinda Weird Places You Never Knew You Could Get Fillers

Gigi Hadid Is Here to Convince You to Get Bangs

Want to Look Like a Flawless Westworld Bot? Use This Sunscreen