This Is Not a Drill: M.A.C Is Giving Out FREE Lipsticks Tomorrow

Set your iCals people because tomorrow, July 29, our beloved M.A.C Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipsticks. Yes, you read that correctly. F-R-E-E.

To celebrate #NationalLipstickDay (gotta love a good made-up holiday!), all M.A.C stores and retailers across Canada will be offering a free full-size lipstick, no strings attached. But get there early, because it’s while supplies last and you know these babies will fly off the shelf.

Each store will have a set shade range available to choose from, and it will differ from location to location. Since their website boasts 245 different shades, we’re positive that there will be something for everyone.

We asked our trusty editors to dish on their fave, can’t-live-without M.A.C shade in honour of the occasion. We recommend bringing this handy list to the store with you tomorrow

