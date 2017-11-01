We Tried It: the Buzziest New Beauty Prods

Sisley Phyto-Sourcils Perfect Design 3-in-1 Technical Pencil, $80, sisley-paris.com

The claim (in our own words): “This three-in-one pencil defines brows in three easy steps—brush ’em up, fill ’em in, and highlight the brow bone beneath your arches. The pencil can be used to fill in bare brows, thicken specific areas or give unruly arches a shape. Plus, the formula contains skincare ingredients tested under ophthalmological control for brows that ‘grow softer with every application.’”

The conclusion: “I’ve never met a brow product I didn’t like (or at least get amped to test) and this luxury little wand from chic AF Parisian brand Sisley is a keeper. I was in love the moment I pulled the cap off for the first time and gazed upon the most divine spoolie my eyes have ever seen—chunkier than every single one I’ve tried and capable of delivering the much-coveted messy brow look in a single stroke. The pencil itself, while a tad intimidating at first glance with it’s sharply angled edge, was incroyable. I’m not skilled at all in the art of drawing on those baby hairs in gentle strokes and I felt like freakin’ Picasso with this thing. An actual baby could use it (and that is a compliment). And then the highlighter! Ugh, so good. You just dab dab dab right under your brows and look instantly glowed up and awake.” —Jennifer Berry, staff writer