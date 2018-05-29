Three Kinda Weird Places You Never Knew You Could Get Fillers

Thanks to Instagram, you might think lip fillers are the only thing going in the injectables world. But that’s definitely not the case. Doctors are finding more and more applications for fillers like collagen and hyaluronic acid, which means you no longer need to go under the knife to get dramatic results. We chatted with two Toronto-based experts about the up-and-coming—and pretty surprising—places people are using cosmetic fillers to refresh.

Hands

After years of slathering serums and moisturizers all over your face, you might look down and realize that your hands are giving your age away. But don’t worry—hydrotightening can fix that. “It uses a low density filler applied in a 900-needle stamping technique to the hands to tighten and hydrate the skin,” says Dr. Julia Carroll of Compass Dermatology. It’s kind of like micro-needling (a collagen-boosting treatment that uses a bunch of small needles to puncture the skin), but it’s amped up thanks to ultra-hydrating fillers.

Nose

Getting a nose job is an invasive procedure that can involve a lot of recovery, but facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ashlin Alexander has an alternative. “People are doing more and more liquid rhinoplasty,” he says. Liquid rhinoplasty involves injecting filler into the area right between the eyes to minimize a bump in the bridge of the nose. “I think part of the reason is that there are only so many surgeons who can do rhinoplasty, but anyone who does fillers technically can inject a nose,” he adds. Dr. Alexander also cautioned that not every nose is a good candidate for liquid rhinoplasty and that, as with all injectables, it’s important to be treated by a board-certified doctor who has an intricate understanding of facial anatomy.

Earlobes

Wearing heavy AF earrings can take a toll on your ears, and you also lose volume in your lobes as you age. Dr. Carroll says she often gets request from her patients with slightly stretched out piercing holes or thin earlobes, and she’ll add it on to a “traditional” filler appointment. “It’s not usually a standalone procedure, but something I do for regulars if I have a bit of left over filler,” she says. “If you get those doorknob-sized diamonds, you don’t want them staring at the floor.”

