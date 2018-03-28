The 6 Beauty Buys on the 2018 Product of the Year List Are Seriously Life-Changing

Each year, Product of the Year Canada takes votes from thousands of Canadian consumers to help pick the country’s favourite products from across a wide range of categories. Naturally, we zeroed right in on the six beauty items out of the 31 chosen products for 2018, all selected for their innovation and general appeal. So if you’re in the market for a new serum, moisturizer or shampoo, check out the tried-and-trusted prods below that we bet you’ll love.

The 89 signifies the percentage of Mineralizing Thermal Water in this breakthrough formula. That water plus a hit of hylarunoic acid means you’ll get max hydration, and protection from environmental aggressors like pollution.

Summer is still a few months away, but you can smell like a beach right now with this cocoa butter-based cream. Loaded with Vitamin E, not only will it provide non-greasy hydration, but it’ll also help minimize the appearance of stretch marks.

The Gliss collection from Schwarzkopf is formulated with three times the Liquid Keratin as their other formulas. That means, when you use this shampoo followed by a spritz of the leave-in conditioner, you’ll be left with stronger, shinier hair.

For the dude who doesn’t like all the fuss that comes with multiple products, this cream from Nivea is a real revolution. Hydrating enough to treat dry skin on your hands but light enough to use on your face, this is the ideal do-it-all product.

Hydrating your skin starts in the shower, and this body wash keeps you moisturized for up to 12 hours after you use it. Bonus: it smells amazing.

