“Let’s Shift The Needle On Everything”: Nicole Kidman On Aging In Hollywood

It’s no lie that 2017 has been nothing short of a major year for Nicole Kidman. There was the crazy-successful debut of Big Little Lies, for which she won an Emmy (season 2 will reportedly be in production in spring 2018), plus a whole slew of other buzzy projects, including Top Of The Lake: China Girl. And now, the star is a global brand ambassador for Neutrogena.

As part of her work with the brand, we recently talked with Kidman, touching on everything from the power of female friendships to what taco Tuesdays look like at her house.

We keep hearing how the attitude towards aging is changing in Hollywood. Does it feel that way to you?

Yeah it does actually! I mean, when you look at the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category at the Emmys this year, most, or all, of the women are over 40. That’s unbelievable. I think it’s also women who are supporting other women, you know, by saying, “Gosh, you look great. Gosh, I support you.” Let’s go and let’s shift the needle on everything.

Do you have any advice for women who feel invisible as they age?

Support each other and surround yourself with friends that you can talk to. I come from a family of women, so I have grown up with that, and I have a sister who’s like my twin, I mean, we’re so close. And [our mother] has always said you know, look your best, do what you can to take care of yourself and present yourself in the best way. Emotionally. Physically. And nobody is going to take care of you except yourself. Ultimately, you’re going to have to do the work and other people will help and support you.

What is your one non-makeup secret to keeping your self-confidence up?

I like to work out. I do something physical every day and I have to get outside. I am not a gym girl—I love to be able to take a walk; I love to see trees. If I can get outside, I’m fine. And my favourite thing is to swim! If I can get into the ocean, even if it’s for two minutes and its freezing cold, I’ll get into the ocean. When we were shooting Big Little Lies recently, I’d come to work and I’d go, “Oh, I just went for a swim in the ocean!” and they’d look at me aghast ’cause they are like, “It is freezing out there! It’s winter!” And I’d be like, “Yup. But I went in and I feel good.”

What is your everyday skincare routine?

It changes because of my life. This morning I had a child with a fever, so it was pretty much just get up and get her to the doctor. In the evenings, I take off all my makeup with the Neutrogena wipes and then I put on the regenerating cream. I always put on a sunblock.

At the end of the day, how do you unwind?

We’ll have dinner altogether as a family and we’ll have a lot of neighbourhood kids come over. So, a lot of times we will have eight kids sitting around our table having taco Tuesday night.

Do you get nervous before your red carpet appearances?

Yeah, I do get a bit nervous. But, I’ve also done it a lot now and I know that it’s a celebration. I try to step out of myself and see the overall picture. Even when I was in Cannes recently I went, “just enjoy this, don’t overthink any of it.” At this stage of my life, I’ve decided I’m just gonna have some fun.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

