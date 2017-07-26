10 Beauty Products the Internet Is Freaking Out About

While we are still a few weeks away from fall, we hardly need an excuse to update our makeup bags. The truth is that you just never know when your fave beauty brand will team up with NYC’s coolest bakery or when a new peel mask will send the online world into a tailspin. So why wait and risk the FOMO? Behold, 10 products the internet can’t get enough of right this very minute.
Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Masks
There are tons of treatments on the market, but kicking acne to the curb has never looked so cool. This mask uses blue and red light technology, so you can get healthier skin with just the click of a button.
Light Therapy Acne Mask, $44, neutrogena.ca
Boscia Luminizing Mask
There’s nothing more satisfying than peeling off a mask, and nothing more trendy than charcoal. Add them together, and you’ve got the number-one face mask on the internet that will clear up skin and minimize the appearance of pores.
Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $45, sephora.com
Glossier Balm Dotcom in Birthday Cake
ICYMI (and really, how could you?), Glossier is shipping to Canada (!!!). Our top pick? The famous do-it-all Balm Dotcom, created in partnership with Milk Bar. You can apply it to lips, cheeks and cuticles, an don’t worry, it’s calorie-free.
Balm Dot Com in Birthday Cake, $15, glossier.com
Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
Now we’re talking makeup that smells like coconuts. Seriously though, this primer is formulated with five different coconut derivatives to extend the wear of your makeup and protect your skin.
Marc Jacobs Coconut Face Primer, $55, sephora.com
Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Brush
From the company that designed the brush to remove your makeup now comes a new brush to put it back on. Expect an airbrushed effect even Beyoncé would call flawless.
Clarisonic Foundation Brush, $39, thebay.com
Ouai Rose Hair & Body Spray
It’s all coming up roses with Jen Atkin’s spray that protects hair and also gives skin a subtle glow. According to Atkin, the addictive scent will have those around you saying “You smell f***ing amazing.”
Rose Hair & Body Oil Spray, $41, theouai.com
Caudalie French Kiss Innocence Lip Balm
This brand is probably one of the best things to happen to our skincare routines, and now they’ve got our lips covered, too. Pick up one of these antioxidant-packed balms in three insanely pretty shades and try not to finish the whole thing right away.
French Kiss Innocence Lip Gloss, $20, ca.caudalie.com
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick
You know you can trust Bite Beauty to create a next-level liquid lipstick that’s creamy, high-impact and made with coconut oil. The only problem is choosing between the 12 amazing shades.
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick, $28, sephora.com
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask
If you need a tan in 10 mins—or less—these masks will do the trick. Apply one for five to 15 minutes, depending on how deep you want your tan, and enjoy the hydrating benefits at the same time.
St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask, $10, beautyboutique.ca
Nars Liquid Blush
Your favourite Nars blush is now available in liquid form. Since you can build colour and blend it smoothly with your fingertips, getting this hype-worthy shade onto your cheeks has never been so easy.
Liquid Blush in Orgasm, $38, narscosmetics.com
Related:
The Low Maintenance Girl’s Summer Hair Guide
Check Mate! All the Gingham Pieces You Need in Your Life Right Now
Glossier Is *Finally* Shipping to Canada: See Every Product Here
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.