10 Beauty Products the Internet Is Freaking Out About

While we are still a few weeks away from fall, we hardly need an excuse to update our makeup bags. The truth is that you just never know when your fave beauty brand will team up with NYC’s coolest bakery or when a new peel mask will send the online world into a tailspin. So why wait and risk the FOMO? Behold, 10 products the internet can’t get enough of right this very minute.

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Masks

There are tons of treatments on the market, but kicking acne to the curb has never looked so cool. This mask uses blue and red light technology, so you can get healthier skin with just the click of a button.

Light Therapy Acne Mask, $44, neutrogena.ca

Boscia Luminizing Mask

There’s nothing more satisfying than peeling off a mask, and nothing more trendy than charcoal. Add them together, and you’ve got the number-one face mask on the internet that will clear up skin and minimize the appearance of pores.

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $45, sephora.com

Glossier Balm Dotcom in Birthday Cake

ICYMI (and really, how could you?), Glossier is shipping to Canada (!!!). Our top pick? The famous do-it-all Balm Dotcom, created in partnership with Milk Bar. You can apply it to lips, cheeks and cuticles, an don’t worry, it’s calorie-free.

Balm Dot Com in Birthday Cake, $15, glossier.com

Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer

Now we’re talking makeup that smells like coconuts. Seriously though, this primer is formulated with five different coconut derivatives to extend the wear of your makeup and protect your skin.

Marc Jacobs Coconut Face Primer, $55, sephora.com

Clarisonic Sonic Foundation Brush

From the company that designed the brush to remove your makeup now comes a new brush to put it back on. Expect an airbrushed effect even Beyoncé would call flawless.

Clarisonic Foundation Brush, $39, thebay.com

Ouai Rose Hair & Body Spray

It’s all coming up roses with Jen Atkin’s spray that protects hair and also gives skin a subtle glow. According to Atkin, the addictive scent will have those around you saying “You smell f***ing amazing.”

Rose Hair & Body Oil Spray, $41, theouai.com

Caudalie French Kiss Innocence Lip Balm

This brand is probably one of the best things to happen to our skincare routines, and now they’ve got our lips covered, too. Pick up one of these antioxidant-packed balms in three insanely pretty shades and try not to finish the whole thing right away.

French Kiss Innocence Lip Gloss, $20, ca.caudalie.com

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick

You know you can trust Bite Beauty to create a next-level liquid lipstick that’s creamy, high-impact and made with coconut oil. The only problem is choosing between the 12 amazing shades.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick, $28, sephora.com

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Face Sheet Mask

If you need a tan in 10 mins—or less—these masks will do the trick. Apply one for five to 15 minutes, depending on how deep you want your tan, and enjoy the hydrating benefits at the same time.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Sheet Mask, $10, beautyboutique.ca

Nars Liquid Blush

Your favourite Nars blush is now available in liquid form. Since you can build colour and blend it smoothly with your fingertips, getting this hype-worthy shade onto your cheeks has never been so easy.

Liquid Blush in Orgasm, $38, narscosmetics.com

