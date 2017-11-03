The Best and Buzziest New Natural Beauty Prods to Shop Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We love shopping for new beauty products as much as the next person, but when those products *also* fall under the natural makeup category it’s a win-win. From long-wearing makeup to heavenly-smelling body scrubs, green beauty has come a long way over the last few years.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite new natural beauty products, from under-$20 staples to fantasy splurges.
High in antioxidants, this rich, cold-pressed Marula oil hydrates and soothes tired skin. This multi-tasker not only works on your face and neck for a glowy boost, but apply one to two drops into your hair and watch your frizz and flyways disappear.