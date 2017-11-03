The Best and Buzziest New Natural Beauty Prods to Shop Now

*Adds to cart immeds*

0

We love shopping for new beauty products as much as the next person, but when those products *also* fall under the natural makeup category it’s a win-win. From long-wearing makeup to heavenly-smelling body scrubs, green beauty has come a long way over the last few years.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite new natural beauty products, from under-$20 staples to fantasy splurges.

1 of 14

Previous
Next

High in antioxidants, this rich, cold-pressed Marula oil hydrates and soothes tired skin. This multi-tasker not only works on your face and neck for a glowy boost, but apply one to two drops into your hair and watch your frizz and flyways disappear.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, $90, sephora.com

Previous
Next

Related:
Natural Canadian Beauty Brands Your Skin Will Thank You For
Natural Beauty Products That Are Worth Every Penny
Everything You Need to Know About Green Beauty Products

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources