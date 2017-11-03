The Best and Buzziest New Natural Beauty Prods to Shop Now

We love shopping for new beauty products as much as the next person, but when those products *also* fall under the natural makeup category it’s a win-win. From long-wearing makeup to heavenly-smelling body scrubs, green beauty has come a long way over the last few years.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite new natural beauty products, from under-$20 staples to fantasy splurges.

High in antioxidants, this rich, cold-pressed Marula oil hydrates and soothes tired skin. This multi-tasker not only works on your face and neck for a glowy boost, but apply one to two drops into your hair and watch your frizz and flyways disappear. Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, $90, sephora.com

2. This hot bath treatment uses activated charcoal and apple cider vinegar to neutralize odour-causing bacteria. Add to your next hot bath then step in and relax for 15-30 minutes to let the soak work its magic. Charcoal Detox Hot Bath, $12, kaianaturals.com

3. This velvet-like lip balm is the ultimate treat for a dry, chapped pout. Containing a hydrating blend of wintered red algae, shea butter, sweet almond oil and arctic cloud berry, this treatment is a must when winter winds zap away moisture. Skyn Iceland Berry Lip Fix with Wintered Red Algae, $16, sephora.com

4. Organic coconut oil gives these pencils an easy glide onto the skin, without skimping on high-impact pigment. Pair with your favourite lipstick, or use just the pencil and fill in your whole pout with rich, saturated colour. Added bonus: the luxe metal caps are refillable so hang onto it when your pencil is done to use with your next one. Kjaer Weis Lip Pencils, $42, thedetoxmarket.ca

5. Blending over 15 organic oils into the formula, including sea buckthorn and black cumin seed oils, this hair treatment can be used on dry or wet hair to nourish split ends, tame frizz and add shine. Not to mention the smell alone is enough to add it to your morning routine. The Innate Life Rose Hair Elixir, $19, theinnatelife.co

6. This all-natural mascara is free from synthetic fragrances and preservatives and is formulated with beeswax, candelilla and rose wax and coats each lash for a subtly fuller, more volumininous fringe. Dr. Hauschka Volume Mascara, $43, well.ca

7. This ultra-luxe serum—with a price tag to match—is created by monks in the Czech Republic. Containing silk tree bark and galanga leaf extract, it works to combat fine lines, puffiness, dark circles and protects the skin against free radicals. Fresh Crème Ancienne Supreme Eye Serum, $220, sephora.com

8. Providing high pigment payoff but made with 99 percent natural ingredients, this semi-matte lipstick formula is hand-crafted and formulated in-house. Choose from 11 rich, swoon-worthy shades like Fortune Teller (pictured), a deep berry red or Against Nature, a bright fuchsia. Rituel de Fille Forbidden Lipstick in Fortune Teller, $31, thedetoxmarket.ca

9. This natural shampoo combines matcha tea, chia extract, hemp oil and sunflower seed extract to strengthen, hydrate and add shine to lacklustre locks. Plus the light peppermint and vanilla scent helps to waken you up a bit during your a.m. shower. Graydon Matcha Mint Shampoo, $24, graydonskincare.ca

10. Born from RMS’s cult classic highlighter Living Luminizer, this quad contains four striking, glow-getting shades that you can wear alone or mixed into any skincare or makeup product to create a customizable radiance. Luminizer X Quad, $61, rmsbeauty.com

11. This dual-phase makeup remover uses coconut and macadamia nut oils to whisk away mascara and eyeshadow and is free of mineral oil or silicones. Instant Eye Makeup Remover, $30, beautycounter.com

12. Weleda Recently revamped to offer 24 hours of odour neutralization, this spritz deodorant will leave you smelling like roses. Wild Rose Deodorant, $19, well.ca

13. Bring a piece of the Bahamas to your bathroom with this sweet-smelling sugar scrub. Combining sun-kissed strawberries with citrus, this gentle body exfoliator sloughs away dead skin skin cells leaving behind smooth, baby-soft skin. Bahamian Berry Sugar Scrub, $39, islandjoy.ca

14. This buildable liquid concealer lets you cover imperfections the natural way. The long-wearing yet lightweight formula contains vitamin E, coconut and argan oils and comes in 10 shades. Clove + Hallow Conceal + Correct, $23, thetruthbeautycompany.com Next

