Game-Changing New Eyeliners That’ll Shake Up Your Cat Eye

Eyeliner is an essential part of an everyday makeup look for so many people (*raises hand enthusiastically*), but don’t you ever get bored of doing the same ol’ black cat eye? With all the parties and dinners sure to fill up your iCal, the holidays are the perfect time to switch up your usual eye game and your fave brands clearly got the memo. Brands like Clarins and Milk Makeup are getting creative with stamp eyeliners, while Guerlain has a shimmery, powered formula and Nyx has launched an eyeliner with an innovative, ergonomic tube for easy—and comfortable—application. The message is clear: out with the old and in with the new.

Take your trusty winged eyeliner to the next level by swapping matte noir for metallic pink (seriously, so pretty) or go for an unexpected shape (like dainty stars!) with one of these new, revolutionary prods. Click through for 14 ways to elevate your eyeliner game immeds.

Star Stamp Liner, $15, thebodyshop.com

