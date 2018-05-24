Kim and Kylie Are Making Neon Pedis Chic Again

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

Warm weather means sandal season and sandal season means a trip to the salon to get your winter feet under control. If you’re anything like us, it might take you a good five-plus minutes to decide on a colour, but according to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, you should be reaching for a neon nail polish.

Just recently, the Kardashian sisters posted photos of their nails in super bright shades—a neon yellow for Kim and a hot pink for Kylie. The shades are definitely interesting choices, especially since nudes and pastels have been popular for some time, but there’s no denying that these eye-catching hues are perf for the steamy summer months ahead.

Stumped on how to pull off this bold trend? We spoke to celeb nail artist Bernadette Thompson (she’s done Beyoncé’s and Rihanna’s nails, NBD) for some tips. Thompson recommends going for extreme contrasts between your skin tone with the tone of the polish; for example, wearing a really bright neon orange if you’re more fair. But her bottom line is simple: she states, “I work in the fashion industry where we do whatever we want, whenever we want.” Amen.

Feeling inspired? Scroll through the gallery of our fave neon nail polish shades below.

Quo in L.A. Selfie, $11, shoppersdrugmart.ca

