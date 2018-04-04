You Can Now Buy Natural Beauty Brands at the Drugstore For Super Cheap

Forget spending an arm and a leg on Gwyneth-approved beauty prods for your next #shelfie. You can now pick up some of the most popular natural beauty lines at your local drugstore—and they’re actually good.

Since the start of 2018, we have been blessed with the launch of three new eco-friendly beauty brands and have since fallen in love with their product offerings. From Burt’s Bees expansion to makeup to the arrival of Australia’s ever-so-popular Nude by Nature to the launch of Love, Planet & Beauty, here are the new natural drugstore beauty brands that have us talking.

Nude by Nature

This Aussie-based brand came to Canada in March 2018, with an array of eco-friendly products in sleek rose gold packaging. We love their mascara, which works wonders on your lashes (our editors rave about it here) and their lightweight powder foundation, which is best-seller in Australia.

Love Beauty and Planet

Greening your beauty routine can start in the shower with this line of natural shampoos, conditioners and body washes. The vegan formula is made of ethically sourced oils and extracts that will make your bathroom smell like a tropical paradise. The Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower line is a must-try.

Burt’s Bees

This forever fave brand expanded into colour cosmetics in early 2018 and their prods became an instant hit. From a liquid foundation that’s available in 12 different shades to an eyeliner pencil made of responsibly-sourced cedar wood, there’s something here for everyone.

