Short Curls

The Hero: Dilone, breakout model of the moment.

Curl Super Power: A crop like whoa—bet you didn’t know short curls could do this.

“Her look is edgy and modern, and that’s what makes it really different,” says Janet Jackson, celebrity hairstylist and owner of JouJou Hair Studio in Toronto, “Usually when you see curls it’s either really short or really long, her cut pulls the short and long together. She has a fair bit of length on top but because it’s curly it looks short.”