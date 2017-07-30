Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore for #NationalLipstickDay

Of all the faux holidays, this is one we can get behind—and we’re not the only ones who think so. Check out how the it-girls of Instagram celebrated National Lipstick Day this year.
Yara Shahidi
Kim Kardashian
One more for National Lipstick day! Wearing Kiki velvet liquid lip on kkwbeauty.com
Lucy Hale
Adriana Lima
#nationallipstickday with the beautiful @adrianalima #adrianalima #beautiful #beauty #lipstick #redlips #anthonycristiano #hair #hairstylist #glamour #glamourous #makeup
America Ferrera
#LipstickItToTheMan 100% profits donated to Planned Parenthood #nationallipstickday
Joan Smalls
Celebrating #NationalLipstickDay with @esteelauder #lipstickenvy #EsteeModel
Reese Witherspoon
Slight confession! I’m obsessed with lipstick; and for #NationalLipstickDay, I couldn’t help but share with y’all some of my favorite @elizabetharden #SummerShades. Check my stories for details! Xo
Amber Rose
MUVA MOUTH Matte liquid lip! Non drying, super creamy and long lasting! Go to @flirtcosmetics NOW and get all 6 colors
Gwen Stefani
Happy #NationalLipstickDay! Summertime with @Revlon’s Love Is On What’s your shade? #ad
