Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore for #NationalLipstickDay

From classic red to unconventional purple, we’re so here for all these pretty pout pics

  0

Of all the faux holidays, this is one we can get behind—and we’re not the only ones who think so. Check out how the it-girls of Instagram celebrated National Lipstick Day this year.

Yara Shahidi

Kim Kardashian

One more for National Lipstick day! Wearing Kiki velvet liquid lip on kkwbeauty.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Lucy Hale

Unconventional color ftw by: @markbyavon

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

 Adriana Lima

America Ferrera

#LipstickItToTheMan 100% profits donated to Planned Parenthood #nationallipstickday

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on

Joan Smalls

Celebrating #NationalLipstickDay with @esteelauder #lipstickenvy #EsteeModel

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Reese Witherspoon

Amber Rose

Gwen Stefani

Happy #NationalLipstickDay! Summertime with @Revlon​’s Love Is On What’s your shade? #ad

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Related:
Here’s How Summer’s Best Bright Lipsticks Look on Four Different Skin Tones
Say What? Your Perfect Nude Lipstick Colour Should Match Your Nips
Kim Addresses Blackface Backlash + More of the Kardashians’ Tone-Deaf Ways

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources