As the tech world dreams of an iPhone capable of 3D projections, beauty buffs have already embraced holography’s glint. Unlike the usual single-shade metallic sparkles, holo glitter plays with the light and changes colour as you move. On Chanel’s spring couture catwalk, it replaced ho-hum liner on lower lids, and at Rodarte’s fall 2014 show, pink and purple lipstick got a twinkling upgrade. Not ready to brave disco-ball shine on your face? Ease in with holographic nail polish. Wear it sheer (no bright undercoat required) for a subtle futuristic flourish as you tap away on your space-age gadget of choice.
Paul Weeks
1. Essence Nail Art Special Effect Topper in Glorious Aquarius, $2.50.
2. Nicole by OPI Nail Lacquer in Party Bus, $11.
3. Zoya Nail Polish in Mosheen, $11.
4. Sally Hansen Triple Shine Nail Colour in Hypnautical, $7.
5. Sally Hansen Triple Shine Nail Colour in Pearly Whites, $7.
6. New York Color In a New York Minute Quick Dry Nail Polish in Disco Inferno, $2.
7. Joe Fresh Nail Polish in Gold Rush, $4.
8. Revlon Nail Art Sun Candy in Sun Shower, $9
