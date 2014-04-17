As the tech world dreams of an iPhone capable of 3D projections, beauty buffs have already embraced holography’s glint. Unlike the usual single-shade metallic sparkles, holo glitter plays with the light and changes colour as you move. On Chanel’s spring couture catwalk, it replaced ho-hum liner on lower lids, and at Rodarte’s fall 2014 show, pink and purple lipstick got a twinkling upgrade. Not ready to brave disco-ball shine on your face? Ease in with holographic nail polish. Wear it sheer (no bright undercoat required) for a subtle futuristic flourish as you tap away on your space-age gadget of choice.