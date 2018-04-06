Music Festival Essentials: 16 Items You Can’t Forget to Pack

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you’re going to music festival this year there are sooo many things you need to remember to pack. In addition to the obvious (tent, sleeping bag, food, clothing), you’ll need some basic necessities like a tarp and some type of battery-operated light source to get you through the weekend. Don’t forget other v. important must-haves like instant coffee and toilet paper (trust).
Even if you’re just going to a day festival like Osheaga, you’ll still want easy, fuss-free items on hand. And you should defs incorporate a backpack and closed toe sneakers into your #OOTD since you’ll be on your feet. All. Day. Long.