Beauty fiends, rejoice, because starting today you can get Milk Makeup in Canada. Ever since their launch south of the border last year, we’ve been dying to get our hands on the line. It was created by three impossibly cool people: Mazdack Rassi, founder of Milk Studios, his wife (and Marie Claire editor, nbd) Zanna Roberts Rassi, and the creative director of Milk’s production company, Georgie Greville.

If you’re not familiar, the 68-product line is all about multi-use makeup and innovative ingredients, perfect for the girl who isn’t interested in intensive beauty blending or watching hours of YouTube tutorials. That means roller balls, chubby sticks and pushpens, ideal for applying with just your fingers. All of the packaging is minimal, genderless and durable, so it won’t break when you toss it in your bag. Bonus: everything is paraben-free, preservative-free and cruelty-free.

Celebs like Liv Tyler, Zoë Kravitz and Kate Bosworth are already big fans, along with every other beauty lover on the planet (or on your Instagram feed): when they first launched their products they sold out fast, and then landed on Amazon re-selling for more than twice their retail price. Best sellers include their Sunshine Skin Tint, a rollerball liquid foundation, Holographic Stick, an iridescent highlighter for the whole face, and Cooling Water, a vegan hydrating gel stick with marine minerals and caffeine. Sadly, Sephora Canada won’t be stocking the Sunshine Skin Tint, but we’ll take what we can get after a year of waiting.

