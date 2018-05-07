The Prettiest No-Makeup Makeup Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

The biggest challenge of prepping for Met Gala 2018: finding the beauty look that would pair best with gilded crosses and Sistine Chapel artwork prints. The consensus? Everyone from the Olsen twins to Zendaya spread the gospel that is demure, no-makeup makeup.

Whether it was Kerry Washington‘s flawlessly dewy skin or the angelic flush on Dakota Fanning’s cheeks, barely-there beauty looks reigned supreme. And they are mercifully easy to achieve, playing up supple skin with gentle contouring and neutral colour palettes. We’re likely to continue seeing the no-makeup makeup trend everywhere this season, especially heading into wedding season.

Attention mortals: these looks are summer 2018 beauty #goals.

Gigi Hadid

