The Met Gala Served Up All the Wedding Beauty Inspo You Need

ICYMI, the theme of this year’s Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And while there might not have been a ton of gown inspo for your wedding day (see: angel wings—maybe not the most approps), and the majority of the headwear was a little extreme, the beauty looks were on-point.

Since their outfits were not so subtle, the celebs on the Met red carpet gravitated towards more pared-back beauty looks. Katy Perry swapped out the classic smoky eye for a softer version, Rihanna kept it simple with a monochromatic face, and Gisele’s peachy-nude lip was the perfect pairing for her glittery, gold eye.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a little inspo for your wedding makeup look. And if you want to wear angel wings or a pope hat, too, do you.

(Photo: Courtesy Covergirl) Katy Perry Go with a softer smoky eye a la Ms. Perry for your big day. Covergirl makeup artist Michael Anthony used the TruNaked Peach Punch palette to give her lids a more subtle wash of plum instead of the typical grey.

