The Met Gala Served Up All the Wedding Beauty Inspo You Need

Got your dress, shoes and jewellery all picked out, but still need to nail down your makeup? Fashion’s biggest night has you covered

ICYMI, the theme of this year’s Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And while there might not have been a ton of gown inspo for your wedding day (see: angel wings—maybe not the most approps), and the majority of the headwear was a little extreme, the beauty looks were on-point.

Since their outfits were not so subtle, the celebs on the Met red carpet gravitated towards more pared-back beauty looks. Katy Perry swapped out the classic smoky eye for a softer version, Rihanna kept it simple with a monochromatic face, and Gisele’s peachy-nude lip was the perfect pairing for her glittery, gold eye.

Scroll through the gallery below to get a little inspo for your wedding makeup look. And if you want to wear angel wings or a pope hat, too, do you.

(Photo: Courtesy Covergirl)

Katy Perry

Go with a softer smoky eye a la Ms. Perry for your big day. Covergirl makeup artist Michael Anthony used the TruNaked Peach Punch palette to give her lids a more subtle wash of plum instead of the typical grey.

