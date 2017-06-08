YSL

Sahariennes Bronzing Stones Collector’s Edition, $63, holtrenfrew.com

The claim (in our words): “This limited edition palette’s silky-matte texture gives your skin a shine-free, effortless, natural-looking boost—just in time for summer!”

The conclusion: “I’ve never really been much of a bronzer girl. It always ends up looking way too fake and caked on so I usually just don’t bother with it. But I recently went on a tropical island vacay and was so so desperate to keep that dreamy sun kissed glow that I brought back with me for as long as humanly possible. So I thought to myself, k maybe I *should* get myself some bronzer. Which is why I snatched up this YSL Bronzing Stone Palette (with cool-girl snakeskin packaging) as fast as I could. And let me tell you, I’m SO happy I did. I’ve never had any kind of colour enhancing powder look so natural on me. It’s easy to apply, it doesn’t give me any shine and (this is my fave part) it doesn’t even look like I’m wearing it! I’ve been dusting it on every morning and I still have people complimenting me on my Turks and Caicos tan. Little do they know, its just bronzer.” —Sarah Trumbley, assistant editor