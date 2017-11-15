Meet Your Matcha: 10 Matcha Green Tea-Based Prods to Add to Your Beauty Routine

When bright green lattes started popping up all over Instagram, some of us (*slowly raises hand*) wondered, What the hell is this new-fangled drink, and should we be drinking it? The answer was matcha, and “oh-hell-yes”. By definition, matcha is a finely ground powder made of green tea leaves, and “it’s potent in antioxidants, more so than blueberries,” according to Graydon Moffat of all-natural Canadian line Graydon Skincare. So, the fact that it’s made the jump from your kitchen to your beauty beauty products makes perfect sense.

For Moffat, who has used matcha in her diet for around 20 years, it was natural for her to use it in her line. In particular, the just-launched Matcha Mint Shampoo. “Green tea in general has a component [a B vitamin called panthenol] that promotes the growth of the hair follicle,” Moffat told us.

Matcha is also believed to help aid in digestion, is detoxifying and can give you more energy. When it’s added to skincare or haircare, it’s can help detoxify and clarify both skin and hair, and it’s often paired with a highly hydrating oil, like coconut or hemp.

Here are 10 ways to add this wonder powder to your daily routine.

100% Pure Organic Matcha Anti-Aging Antioxidant Emulsion Tonique, $59, well.ca

2. Odacité Green Ceremony Cleanser, $67, thedetoxmarket.ca

3. Miss Violet Lace Matcha Tea Face Mist, $24, etsy.com

4. Matcha Ninja Organic Matcha Tea, $35, healthhutboutique.com

5. Mahalo Skin Care Unveil Cleanser, $95, clementinefields.ca

6. Japanese Matcha Tea Pollution Clearing Mask, $28, thebodyshop.com

7. Hurraw! Green Tea Lip Balm, $5, thedetoxmarket.ca

8. Matcha Mint Shampoo, $31, graydonskincare.com

9. First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes, $18, sephora.com

10. Bathorium J’Adore Matcha Bath Bomb, $14, thedetoxmarket.ca Next

