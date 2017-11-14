A Man Just Created an App to Remove Makeup from Women’s Photos

“Oh goody, there’s a new app sweeping the nation that removes our makeup for us,” SAID NO ONE EVER. The existence of this unwelcome service, called MakeApp, is thanks to a 28-year-old Brooklyn-based entrepreneur named Ashot Gabrelyanov. It uses artificial intelligence (shouldn’t this type of tech be saved for IDK, legit causes?!) to remove any and all traces of makeup from one’s photo. You get five free images to bosh, after which the app will cost you $1.

Please join me in some not-so-silent outrage.