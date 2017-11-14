You Need to Check Out These New Packaging-free Lush Prods ASAP

Real talk: Did you know that on average, one person uses up to 200 pounds of plastic and that 60 pounds of that are immediately thrown away?

Sustainable cosmetics company Lush is doing something to change that. The UK company is definitely one of the first brands we think of when it comes to cruelty-free and ethically-sourced products (which we love). But now that they’re launching even more packaging-free products, they are pushing even further to eliminate unnecessary waste in packaging and stay true to their sustainable efforts.

Lush has done “naked” versions of shampoo and conditioning bars, bath bombs and soap bars in the past, but this is the first time they’re offering nude versions of their shower gels, body conditioners and lip tints (sold out right now, but fingers crossed for a re-stock). By purchasing unpackaged products, consumers can help save energy, water, and resources, according to Lush.

And if you’re thinking, “Solid shower gel sounds a lot like a bar of soap,” Lush assures you that the “innovative new naked shower gels are creamier than regular soaps to leave skin more hydrated after washing.” That’s because, on top of the package-free goodness, these solid shower gels don’t contain any water, making them super-luxe and moisturizing. Talk about a freakin’ win-win. The Lush team plans on continuing to build their naked collection, so get ready for even more innovative products that *also* help the planet in the near future.

