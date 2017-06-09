If you’re thinking of swapping out your daily moisturizer for a lighter option now that summer is almost here, it’s also important to reassess your overnight skincare regimen as seasons change. Often, warmer temperatures mean different needs for your skin — like less hydration, reducing oiliness, or maybe something that will soothe after a day in the sun.

From exfoliators that resurface your skin to hydrating masks that won’t leave behind a greasy residue, we’ve rounded up 15 lightweight overnight skincare options for every budget. Click through to find one (or two or three) that you can add to your nighttime regimen right now.

Aveeno Ideal for anyone looking to boost radiance in their skin, this lightweight oil-free moisturizer helps to improve tone, texture, dullness, blotchiness and brown spots. Positively radiant overnight hydrating facial moisturizer, $25, londondrugs.com

