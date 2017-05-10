During the winter, heavy-duty moisturizers are the key to hydrating your skin and protecting it against the cold. But now that temperatures are rising, it might be a good time to consider a lightweight moisturizer that’s a warm-weather-friendly alternative. The aim? To keep oil-slick skin at bay, while still providing enough hydration.

From lotions that work well under makeup to anti-aging superstars, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite lightweight moisturizers for all skin types.

Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Hot Springs Hydrating Gel, $34, sephora.com Meant to be paired under makeup, this lightweight gel contains encapsulated water which bursts when it comes into contact with your skin, providing an instant cooling effect.

