Lightweight Foundations & Concealers That Are Perfect For Hot Summer Days

If you ditch your foundation in the summer, we totally understand why. That feeling of your face melting when you’re out on a hot summer day is enough to make you swear off the stuff for good.

But while we’ve mentioned switching up your skincare routine in the summer, trading out heavy foundations for lighter, more humidity-friendly counterpart isn’t a bad idea, either. It is possible to have flawless, covered skin in the summer.

Whether you’re looking for a BB cream to banish breakouts, or a concealer that stays put if you’re going to go for a dip, here are 15 lightweight foundation and concealer options to try this summer.

Maybelline Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation, $19, maybelline.ca Ideal for on-the-go touch-ups, this cushion compact delivers luminous coverage that feels feather-light on the skin.

