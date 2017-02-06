In case you weren’t one of the 50 million people who watched Lady Gaga’s partially airborne, subtly political performance last night, we’re here to tell you that she slayed. Of course, we were paying extra close attention to her hair and makeup, and we were instantly blown away by her sequin-covered eyes.

The whole look, including her red lip, was put together by makeup artist Sarah Tanno, who also created her red smokey eye when she sang the anthem at last year’s Super Bowl. Tanno used a total of 28 Marc Jacobs Beauty products for this year’s look, and told Refinery29 she “took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga’s career and just elevated it into something new.”

And we can’t forget that she took the obligatory outfit change to a new level when she swapped out the jewelled-eyes for a softer, silvery purple shadow on her way to the piano for “A Million Reasons.” We’re assuming the sequin look was applied in a mask form, but who knows what makeup magic Gaga had up her bodysuit sleeve?

Love the glitter look? Check out the video below to get a shimmery pout.

