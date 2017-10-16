Trust: These Are the Top K-Beauty Brands You Need to Know About Right Now

A few years ago, we were only able to feed our obsession for K-Beauty from a handful of cult brands via some pretty questionable sites. Fast forward to 2017 and K-Beauty products are much easier to come by: you can snag most at Sephora and major department stores, or you can buy them from online shops expertly curated by K-Beauty gurus like Soko Glam’s Charlotte Cho, Peach & Lily’s Alicia Yoon, Glow Recipe’s Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, and Take Good Care’s Shana Kim, badass female entrepreneurs widely credited with educating North American consumers about Korean skincare.
But with more and more brands making their way stateside as of late, it’s hard to keep track of what’s worth your pennies. Luckily, those aforementioned experts have done the legwork for us. Here are the top 13 K-Beauty brands (plus their best-selling products) that are gaining serious cred right now.
Neogen
The story: With its advanced and high-performance formulas, Neogen is at the forefront of Korean skincare trends and tech, hence why it’s one of the most popular brands stocked at Olive Young (the Korean equivalent of Sephora).
Our pick: H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray, $24, sokoglam.com
The low-down: This innovative spray serum is packed with hydrogen, making it one of the buzziest face mists out there.
