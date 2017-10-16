Trust: These Are the Top K-Beauty Brands You Need to Know About Right Now

A few years ago, we were only able to feed our obsession for K-Beauty from a handful of cult brands via some pretty questionable sites. Fast forward to 2017 and K-Beauty products are much easier to come by: you can snag most at Sephora and major department stores, or you can buy them from online shops expertly curated by K-Beauty gurus like Soko Glam’s Charlotte Cho, Peach & Lily’s Alicia Yoon, Glow Recipe’s Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, and Take Good Care’s Shana Kim, badass female entrepreneurs widely credited with educating North American consumers about Korean skincare.

But with more and more brands making their way stateside as of late, it’s hard to keep track of what’s worth your pennies. Luckily, those aforementioned experts have done the legwork for us. Here are the top 13 K-Beauty brands (plus their best-selling products) that are gaining serious cred right now.

1 of 13 Previous Next Tumblr

Neogen The story: With its advanced and high-performance formulas, Neogen is at the forefront of Korean skincare trends and tech, hence why it’s one of the most popular brands stocked at Olive Young (the Korean equivalent of Sephora). Our pick: H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray, $24, sokoglam.com The low-down: This innovative spray serum is packed with hydrogen, making it one of the buzziest face mists out there.

Previous 1. Neogen The story: With its advanced and high-performance formulas, Neogen is at the forefront of Korean skincare trends and tech, hence why it’s one of the most popular brands stocked at Olive Young (the Korean equivalent of Sephora). Our pick: H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray, $24, The low-down: This innovative spray serum is packed with hydrogen, making it one of the buzziest face mists out there. With its advanced and high-performance formulas, Neogen is at the forefront of Korean skincare trends and tech, hence why it’s one of the most popular brands stocked at Olive Young (the Korean equivalent of Sephora).H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray, $24, sokoglam.com This innovative spray serum is packed with hydrogen, making it one of the buzziest face mists out there.

2. British M The story: Created by celebrity hairstylists, British M is a brand favoured by tons of luxury hair salons in Seoul. Our pick: Organics Annatto Hair Oil, $84, sokoglam.com The low-down: Infused with organic pumpkin seed and argan oil, this hair oil not only strengthens dry ends but also protects locks from UV damage.

3. Cosrx The story: By combining high-quality ingredients and minimalist packaging, Cosrx has quickly become a cult-fave within the Asian community. Our pick: Triple C Lightning Liquid, $34, sokoglam.com The low-down: After listening to her followers’ wants and needs, Soko Glam’s Charlotte Cho collaborated with skincare leader, Cosrx, to come up with an exclusive formula that contains 20.5% pure Vitamin C to help promote radiant, blemish-free skin.

4. Pyunkang Yul The story: Driven by holistic and oriental medicine research, the newly-launched beauty brand was developed by Korea’s Pyunkang Oriental Medicine Clinic and created to heal and relieve sensitive skin. Our pick: A Therapy Hand Cream, $16, takegoodcare.ca The low-down: These apothecary-esque hand balms help protect and restore moisture to dry hands with their blend of nine different natural oils including shea butter and sweet almond oil.

5. Polatam The story: Polatam was co-created by beauty brand POLA and Korean actress Park Tamhee and focuses on using low-irritant and natural ingredients. Our pick: Deep Moist Cream, $31, takegoodcare.ca The low-down: This rich and nourishing moisturizer uses the safest ingredients, so it’s perfect for the entire family—even babies.

6. Soroci The story: Minimalist packaging meets minimalist ingredients. This gentle skincare brand features rice bran oil, a naturally moisturizing and soothing ingredient with potent antioxidants. Our pick: Morning Drizzle Buket Mist, $19, takegoodcare.ca The low-down: With witch hazel, edelweiss extract, hyaluronic acid and licorice root extract, this hydrating toner mist is the perfect skincare pick-me-up to spritz on throughout the day.

7. Glow Recipe The story: Glow Recipe made a name for itself when within a week of launching its own line of multi-tasking products, there was a 5,000-person waiting list for its hero product: Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. Our pick: Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, $56, glowrecipe.com The low-down: The millennial pink-coloured mask not only hydrates, but also gently exfoliates the skin overnight, resulting in a more radiant complexion come morning.

8. Blithe The story: Known for its multi-tasking beauty products, this skincare brand is favoured by the city gals who are always on the go. Our pick: Tundra Chaga Pressed Serum, $62, glowrecipe.com The low-down: Looking to hydrate and brighten skin? This serum-meets-moisturizer is the product for you. Packed with 60% Tundra Chaga mushroom whose extract (which is “cooled instead of heat-processed to preserve the original nutrition”) and combined with a blend of fermented oils, it’s designed to nourish and brighten skin without heaviness.

9. J.One The story: Nothing says A-list status like a beauty brand co-founded by one of Korea’s biggest stars, Ha Jiwon. After years of spending hours in makeup artists’ chairs, the actress developed a product to help cut down her beauty prep time. Our pick: Jelly Pack, $53, glowrecipe.com The low-down: This all-in-one mask, moisturizer and makeup primer is the multi-tasker your busy schedule has been waiting for.

10. Peach & Lily The story: After launching #PLMaskLab, a space that encourages fans to ask for the kinds of sheet masks they wish existed, Peach & Lily’s founder Alicia Yoon took down all the notes to produce the ultimate sheet mask collection. Our pick: Reset Button Sheet Mask, $8, peachandlily.com The low-down: Whether your skin is feeling super stressed or just needs some extra TLC, this potent sheet mask helps reboot your skin.

11. Peach Slices The story: To be carried alongside her curated collection of K-Beauty must-haves at America’s CVS, Alicia Yoon created Peach Slices, Peach & Lily’s sister line of cute but still highly-effective products. Our pick: Acne Spot Dots, $7, peachandlily.com The low-down: These drug-free acne spot treatments help zits disappear overnight, and that’s why probs they’re Peach & Lily’s bestseller by far.

12. Femmue The story: Inspired by the energy of flowers, Femmue is a newly-launched natural skincare brand that’s quickly becoming a fan favourite, thanks to its next-level innovative products. Our pick: Extraordinary Beauty Cleansing Balm, $53, peachandlily.com The low-down: Your makeup and impurities won’t stand a chance against this jelly-turned-milky cleanser. Plus, it leaves you smelling like a spring garden.

13. Lagom The story: Started by Kowon, one of Korea’s most iconic celebrity makeup artists, this brand aims to make skincare products that can help achieve clean and perfectly prepped skin. Our pick: Sun Gel, $29, peachandlily.com The low-down: This SPF 50 sun block is like none other on the market and it has the sales to prove it. In the past two months alone, it’s sold out 11 times. Next

Related:

Meet Exo’s Oh Sehun, K-Pop’s Rising Fashion Star

Here’s How to Get BLACKPINK’s Perfect K-Beauty Gradient Lip

10 Sweet K-Beauty Prodz We Found at Pacific Mall