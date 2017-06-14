Kim Kardashian Reveals Details About Her KKW Beauty Launch

It’s happening. Kim Kardashian West is launching her very own beauty line. Can I get a hallelujah?!

In signature Kardashian fashion, with zero warning, the news was dropped via only a tiny nugget of info on Instagram: her new line KKW Beauty will launch June 21, 2017. She took to her Snapchat account to give a few more details, like her first product will be none-other than a contour collection, specifically in a cream formula.

To be clear, this isn’t to be confused with her past beauty endeavours, like Khroma Beauty and Kardashian Beauty hairstyling tools, that are all in partnership with her sisters Khloé and Kourtney. Or her most-recent four-shade nude liquid lipsticks with little sis, Kylie back in April. This collection is all her own.

Kim spoke at the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York and discussed that she’ll be “pulling back” all her licensing deals and products. “There’s nothing I would do now if I don’t have creative control,” she said. “In the past, I found power in saying yes to so many things, whether it was tanning, shoes, cupcakes or fitness videos,” reported WWD.

And Kim K having full control over this new collection means nothing but verrrry good things for us. Well, for the chosen few that can actually get their hands on this line the *second* it launches. Chances are this kontour kollection will break the internet.

